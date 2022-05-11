Lawyers, state investigators comb through video that shows deputy-involved shooting outside Target

Lawyers and state investigators are combing through surveillance video that shows the moments deputies shot at four people outside a Target.

Since the main action is blocked, the video isn’t doing much to explain what happened.

A law enforcement training expert said a lot of speculation that’s happening could have been avoided.

He said the situation could have been handled better by the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office if it had laid out clear and consistent guidelines when it comes to releasing or withholding information.

Attorney Mark Nejame said the details don’t add up. He’s representing the young men shot by Osceola County deputies in the Target parking lot last month.

This week, the sheriff shared surveillance video and a picture of a gun that was found in the driver’s lap.

He laid out facts about what led up to the shooting and what happened after, but not the shooting itself.

There are still a few unanswered questions.

“I think that’s reasonable for the public to say, ‘why didn’t you apprehend those individuals prior to them getting in the car?’” said Randy Nelson, a university professor and police training expert.

Nelson said a lot of confusion could have been avoided. He encourages agencies he trains to put policies online for the public to see.

“This is our process. These are our procedures. And it’s always your unit, any questions it’s here because if you don’t then others are filling the narrative,” Nelson said.

We requested Osceola County’s policies when it comes to petty theft investigations and car takedowns.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement continues investigating the deputy-involved shooting.

