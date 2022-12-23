Lawyers suing late Naples physician work collaboratively, hope to find more victims

A Naples attorney representing the first victim accusing a late Naples physician of sexual assault hopes the lawsuit will inspire other victims to come forward as she works together with the attorney representing the second known victim.

Mary Colina-Fowler, of Naples-based Colina Law, specializes in personal injury and represents the first victim who reported Eric Salata, 54, to Naples police.

"We're in the process of finding out as much as we can about what happened not just to my client, but to other women," Colina-Fowler told the Daily News during a phone interview.

Colina-Fowler's client went for the procedure on Oct. 22.

"She initially went in thinking she was going to have one thing done," Colina-Fowler said. "And then they recommended this other treatment that she ended up having. So that's why she wasn't sure right away whether or not she was going to go ahead and do it."

Colina-Fowler added that after what happened that day her client was was in shock and "very distraught." She couldn't quite understand what actually had happened and what she should do next.

"She was confused and it took her I guess less than 48 hours to find her strength and her voice," Colina-Fowler said.

When she arrived at Colina-Fowler's office on Oct. 24, she told the attorney, who recommended reporting the incident to authorities, she recalled.

First, victim and attorney made their way to Project Help Crisis, in the 3000 block of Horseshoe Drive North, in Naples.

Then, almost 30 days later, on Nov. 21, another victim came forward, accusing Salata of sexual assault. Police arrested him that day.

Shortly after 6:15 p.m. Dec. 2, deputies were called to the 4800 block of Gail for a welfare check on Salata. According to an incident report from the Collier County Sheriff's Office, a caller alerted authorities they hadn't detected any movement on Salata's ankle monitor since approximately 10:15 a.m. that day.

When deputies searched the area, they noticed a boot in a wooded area. When they approached, they saw Salata laying in a ditch.

Salata suffered from a gunshot wound to the right side of his head, deputies said, adding that a pistol was next to his right leg.

"That's pretty much left as with no other avenue than proceeding with a civil case against the clinic," Colina-Fowler said. "That was what prompted that complaint filed on Dec. 5."

Colina-Fowler said they've received other calls that could potentially turn into claims, but before they can proceed with any claims, they investigate.

"It's not a simple thing," Colina-Fowler said. "So when we get a call, it doesn't necessarily mean that we will proceed with accepting the case or that there is actually a viable claim."

She said each instance is different in each client's case. They evaluate the merits of the case and whether or not it's something they want to pursue.

Colina-Fowler said they have four years to file a claim for negligence under the Florida Statutes.

"So there is no reason for one to be considered untimely unless you go beyond the four years," she said.

Colina-Fowler said the initial plan was to name Salata in the lawsuit as well, but that changed when they found him dead.

"This is going to take a while," Colina-Fowler said. "The process of discovery itself is going to take a while."

Colina-Fowler said she hopes the lawsuit will send a message to other potential victims.

"My client wants to encourage women to not feel alone," she said, adding that Salata's death could create uncertainty for victims.

Colina-Fowler said she fears victims may feel like they don't have another recourse.

"The fact that he killed himself does not kill the case," Colina-Fowler said.

She added that while her client's lawsuit is separate from the complaint the second victim filed through Adam Horowitz, of Fort Lauderdale-based Horowitz Law, both attorneys are collaborating and have spoken about the case.

The second lawsuit, filed by Colina Law on Dec. 5 in Collier circuit court on behalf of the victim, claims vicarious liability; negligent retention of Salata by Pura Vida Medical Spa; negligent supervision of Salata; and negligence by Pura Vida Medical Spa in failing to provide a safe environment stemming from the alleged Oct. 22 sexual assault.

According to the first lawsuit, filed Dec. 2 by Horowitz, , the plaintiff had been a patient receiving cosmetic medical treatments at Pura Vida for several years and was treated by Salata and Jill Salata, registered nurse, multiple times.

It states that the spa did not have reasonable policies and procedures in place to protect its female patients from sexual misconduct by its medical doctor.

Records shared with the Daily News on Thursday revealed the Salatas were no longer married.

Naples police confirmed at least 14 women have accused Salata of sexual assault as of Dec. 7.

