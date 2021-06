The Telegraph

Universities have started to leave Stonewall's diversity scheme, it emerged on Monday, as Oxford came under pressure from its own academics to follow suit. University College London (UCL) and the University of Winchester both revealed in Freedom of Information requests that they had chosen not to continue their membership of the LGBT+ charity's Diversity Champions programme last year. It is understood the decision was made on cost grounds, with the scheme costing £2,500 a year plus VAT. The news