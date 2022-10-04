Lawyers in Whitmer plot trial in Jackson seek to dismiss potentially biased jurors

Judge Thomas Wilson

Jury selection for a trial in Jackson County, in which the three men are accused of plotting to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, entered a second day Tuesday as attorneys took extra care to seat candidates who did not have personal conflicts.

Joe Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar are charged with providing material support for a terrorist act, a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison. The prosecution also says they were members of the Wolverine Watchmen, a paramilitary group that it has called a gang.

On Monday, dozens of potential jurors packed the courtroom in the nearly century-old courthouse in Jackson. They were questioned by attorneys who sought to eliminate candidates who might be favorable to one side or the other. By the end of the day, Jackson County Circuit Judge Thomas Wilson had dismissed many of them.

One of the nation's highest-profile domestic terrorism cases, there already have been two federal trials connected to the kidnapping scheme.

In both of those trials, experts noted, jury selection was key.

The first federal trial resulted in an acquittal for two suspects, and the all-white jury could not decide on two others. In the second trial, a more racially diverse jury was selected. It decided to convict; however, a juror also became the focus of controversy.

During that trial, the Free Press reported, the defense asked U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker to dismiss a juror because it argued that person may have been biased. It was alleged that the juror would seek to a guilty verdict if selected.

The judge, however, denied the request after interviewing the person, concluding there was no bias.

The court and attorneys are hoping to avoid any mishaps or controversy in the state trial.

In addition to weeding out potentially biased candidates from the jury, the process also tended to hint at the arguments and evidence that would be presented, with the defense noting that the men are not charged with making threats but that some evidence will seem repugnant, a reference to provocative remarks about harming law enforcement.

