Laxalt’s lead in Nevada Senate race narrows to under 800 votes

158
Julia Shapero
·1 min read

Republican Adam Laxalt’s lead in the Nevada Senate race against incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D) narrowed to less than 800 votes on Friday night as party control of the upper chamber still hangs in the balance.

Cortez Masto is trailing Laxalt by just 0.1 percent, with only about 7 percent of the vote left to be counted.

While Laxalt initially pulled ahead in the Silver State after Tuesday’s midterm elections, Cortez Masto has managed to chip away at the Republican’s lead over the last few days of counting.

Mail-in ballots, which are the preferred method of voting for Democrats in the state, have largely broken for the Cortez Masto. She is also pulling ahead in the state’s most populous Clark County, home to the city of Las Vegas, about 52 percent to Laxalt’s 45 percent.

Nevada is one of three Senate races that will help determine control of the upper chamber.

While the vote count continues in both Nevada and Arizona over the next few days, the Georgia Senate race will proceed to a runoff election in December, after neither Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) or his challenger, Herschel Walker (R), breached 50 percent in the general election.

The close race for governor in Nevada also remains uncalled as of Friday, with Republican Joe Lombardo currently leading incumbent Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) by a little more than 2 points.

