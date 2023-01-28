As he lay dying, Neptune victim told girlfriend to get drugs out of the house

FREEHOLD - Randolph Goodman was outgoing, fun and family-oriented, his girlfriend, Shalyce Davis, told a jury Friday.

He enjoyed gambling and sports betting, and he also loved cars and would go to auctions to get automobiles to sell, she said.

Goodman also sold drugs, Davis said.

He was in the process of supplying 30 grams of cocaine to Marcus Morrisey when he was shot on the porch of his apartment in Neptune on Nov. 10, 2018, she said.

Shalyce Davis points to Marcus Morrisey during his trial along with his nephew, Danron Morrisey, before Superior Court Judge Marc C. LeMieux in Freehold Friday, January 27, 2023. The men are charged in the 2018 murder in Neptune of her boyfriend Randolph Goodman.

Davis told a Monmouth County jury that Goodman, her boyfriend for 3 1/2 years, was shot as he scuffled with Morrisey and another man she couldn’t recognize during the drug deal on a small porch leading to the one-bedroom apartment he shared with an adult son and Davis on Old Corlies Avenue.

Goodman, 42, a father of four, died early the next morning from a gunshot wound to the stomach at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune.

Authorities allege the other man in the scuffle was Danron Morrisey, who is Marcus Morrisey’s nephew.

The pair are on trial before Superior Court Judge Marc C. LeMieux, charged with Goodman’s murder. Marcus Morrisey, 52, and Danron Morrisey, 30, both of Asbury Park, also are charged with robbery, felony murder and weapons offenses.

On the night in question, Davis said she heard her boyfriend running down the stairs from their apartment, so she went outside, saw Marcus Morrisey and Goodman fighting. Marcus Morrisey was trying to pull Goodman off the porch, so she joined in, kicking Marcus in an attempt to get him off of Goodman, Davis told the jury.

Marcus Morrisey stands during his trial before Superior Court Judge Marc C. LeMieux in Freehold Friday, January 27, 2023. He and his nephew, Danron Morrisey, are charged in the 2018 murder in Neptune of Randolph Goodman.

A second person, with a black hood tied tight around his face, emerged and joined in the struggle, Davis said.

“We were all like scuffling, and there was a taser, too,’’ she said. “I don’t know who had it. I could hear it. I could hear it buzzing, and then there was a gunshot.’’

After the gun went off, Davis said she and Goodman fell back into the hallway, and she closed and locked the door.

She asked Goodman if he had been shot, and he said no, but then he ran up the stairs and collapsed on the floor of their apartment, Davis testified.

As he lay there, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach, “he told me to get the stuff out of the house,’’ Davis said.

Danron Morrisey (right) speaks with his uncle Marcus Morrisey during their trial before Superior Court Judge Marc C. LeMieux in Freehold Friday, January 27, 2023. They are charged in the 2018 murder in Neptune of Randolph Goodman.

“The stuff?’’ Ellyn Rajfer, assistant Monmouth County prosecutor, asked.

“The drugs,’’ Davis responded. “The cocaine that was in the house.’’

Goodman was concerned about the cocaine because Davis was on parole, after 10 years in state prison for conspiracy to commit murder, Davis testified.

She said she didn’t go for the drugs, but instead went to look for a phone to call 911 to summon help for Goodman.

Davis, who now works as a home health aide, testified she couldn’t remember if anything was stolen from Goodman the night he was fatally shot. But when Rajfer furnished her with a transcript of a statement she gave to police in November 2018, Davis amended her response and said the 30 grams of cocaine that Goodman was going to sell to Marcus Morrisey was taken.

Randolph Goodman's family leaves Superior Court Judge Marc C. LeMieux's courtroom in Freehold Friday, January 27, 2023, after video was displayed that showed his killing. Marcus Morrisey and his nephew, Danron Morrisey, are charged in the 2018 Neptune murder of Goodman.

Davis testified there was another 70 grams of cocaine upstairs in the apartment that wasn’t touched. Earlier in the day, someone had dropped off 100 grams of cocaine at the apartment for Goodman to sell, she said.

Hours after the fatal shooting, Davis said she looked at police photos and recognized Marcus Morrisey in one of them, but told police she didn’t recognize any of the assailants.

“I was scared of the second person,’’ she explained, “scared that they knew who I was, and I was on parole. I didn’t want to get tangled in this.’’

But two days later, she contacted a detective and asked to look at photos again, she said.

“A different day, I had got in touch with the detective because I felt bad, because I knew who it was and I didn’t say anything,’’ she said.

On that day, Nov. 13, 2018, Davis said she identified Marcus Morrisey as one of the two assailants.

Davis testified she recognized Marcus Morrisey from the neighborhood, from meeting Goodman on prior occasions, and because she had sold drugs to him in the past.

