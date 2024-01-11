Lay off Generation Z. We work harder than Baby Boomers ever had to

'It is a myth that Gen Z workers don’t understand the value of having a stable job'

Ten days. That’s how long I had between my final university exam and starting my first grown-up job.

I did not enter the workforce “reluctantly”, I bounded into it, with all the energy and grace of an uncoordinated puppy.

But as a 22-year-old member of Generation Z, I am hounded by accusations of being workshy, entitled, lazy, and “really annoying” (thank you, Jodie Foster).

The actress complained that her younger colleagues came in late, have bad grammar and are too anxious, although she lauds our “authenticity”, she told the Guardian last week.

My generation is blamed for low productivity and for pushing for rules about when and how bosses can get in touch, and lambasted for demanding work-life balance.

Yet very little of this ire is directed at the right people.

The UK’s productivity has massively underperformed other major world economies since the financial crisis (which happened when I was seven), growing at just 0.5pc a year between 2008 and 2020.

To blame the long-standing crisis in the UK on those who have entered the workforce in the last five years is farcical.

Fixing a productivity crisis requires investment in innovation and people alongside a healthy appetite for risk and the introduction of new technology, very little of which can be introduced by early-career workers.

It is equally ridiculous to suggest that the sticky persistence of working from home is the fault of the young. In how many businesses is the decision to go back to the office made by someone who was born after 1997?

If civil servants aren’t going back to the office, it’s because the space has been sold off, not because of some 25-year-olds. We want to be back in the office, learning and talking to seniors, before sloping off to the pub – not stuck on our laptops, working from crowded and costly house shares.

Even if the young are working from home, we are expected to be constantly contactable, with numerous devices constantly pining for our attention into the late hours. It is no longer enough to be work-ready from 9 to 5, as it often was in the pre-internet age.

Work emails on your personal phone is de rigueur, and the incoming Microsoft Teams ringtone is a harbinger of doom.

Is it any wonder that we’re anxious, given that at any moment, day or night, we can be expected to switch into work mode?

Even getting your feet under the desk is not enough in today’s “hustle” culture. Whether it is a side hustle, or job switching every five minutes, it is no longer enough just to settle in a single workplace.

While Tiktok may abound with videos of “lazy girl” jobs, filming, editing and narrating clips is hard work – and Generation Z is very good at it.

And what are the traditional office roles featured but jobs that boomers fell into at 20, and worked in until they retired?

As for accusations of entitlement, it is a myth that Gen Z workers don’t understand the value of having a stable job.

Approximately 570,000 students graduated into the labour market in 2023, data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency show.

Last summer, graduate jobs were taking nearly 40 days to fill, as companies took their time to weed through all the applications they were receiving, job search engine Adzuna found.

This is all after interrupted university experiences – costing more than ever before – which taught us, before anything, how to do things remotely.

I spent years in virtual tutorials, before graduating to Zoom internship interviews and completing roundtable discussions on Teams in a desperate effort to land that coveted post-university job.

One friend, who works in a secondary school helping children with special educational needs, said he’d only found the job after six months of searching.

While it wasn’t what he was originally looking for, he said he finds it fulfilling, even when he has missed his bus home because he has stayed late.

Others are working part-time in public sector roles while studying for the bar. Some are well on their way to becoming accountants or solicitors, or have landed roles as teachers, medics or consultants.

Now that we’re here, the workplace is going to have to get used to Generation Z.

