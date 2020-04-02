Lay Rubber In This Pro-Street 1985 Chevrolet S-10

That three-inch cowl hides a monster big-block V8!

Forget a GMC Syclone, if you want a neck-snapping compact pickup truck, this pro-street 1985 Chevrolet S-10 is the way to arrive to the car show or drag strip in style. Packing a big-block under the hood and some fat Mickey Thompson drag radials in the back, this modified truck will definitely haul!

This classic Chevy S-10 is no sleeper with its massive cowl-inducted hood and even bigger drag radials, but it does have a surprisingly factory look to it with a subtle two-tone paint job and all of the original chrome. Lifting the soft tonneau cover reveals tubbed rear wheel wells, the relocated battery box and a sizeable fuel cell. Inside, this pro-street S-10 blends factory-style cloth bucket seats with functional racing components such as the Grant steering wheel, a monster-sized AutoMeter tachometer and a B&M shifter. About the only thing missing to make this a true drag truck is a roll cage.

Underneath the hood is what really makes this truck special. That's where you'll find a monster 496 cubic-inch big-block V8 that has been built up with aluminum heads, roller rockers, MSD ignition and an Edelbrock Performer intake topped with 850 cfm four-barrel carb. This engine's 650 horsepower is sent to those wide rear tires through a Ford nine-inch Detroit Locker rear end, and while this S-10 is perfectly set up for the drag strip, it's still 100 percent street legal!

Streetside Classics has this pro-street Chevy listed for $26,995.