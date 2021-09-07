Laybuy Group Holdings (ASX:LBY) investors are sitting on a loss of 72% if they invested a year ago

It's not a secret that every investor will make bad investments, from time to time. But it should be a priority to avoid stomach churning catastrophes, wherever possible. We wouldn't blame Laybuy Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LBY) shareholders if they were still in shock after the stock dropped like a lead balloon, down 72% in just one year. A loss like this is a stark reminder that portfolio diversification is important. Because Laybuy Group Holdings hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 14% in the last 90 days.

It's worthwhile assessing if the company's economics have been moving in lockstep with these underwhelming shareholder returns, or if there is some disparity between the two. So let's do just that.

Because Laybuy Group Holdings made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Laybuy Group Holdings increased its revenue by 138%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 72% over twelve months. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. What is clear is that the market is not judging the company on its revenue growth right now. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

While Laybuy Group Holdings shareholders are down 72% for the year, the market itself is up 32%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 14% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Laybuy Group Holdings has 4 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

