Laybuy to share details of buy now, pay later debt

Woman shopping online

Buy now, pay later company Laybuy will share information on customers' debts and missed payments with a credit reference agency from Thursday.

Although the detail will not affect borrowers' credit scores, the details can be seen by other lenders as they make decisions on loan applications.

Laybuy - one of the largest buy now, pay later providers in the UK - follows Klarna in announcing such a plan.

The sector is expected to come under closer regulation soon.

Government proposals include a plan for the City watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority, to approve these lenders to allow them to operate. This would likely include a requirement for information to be shared with credit reference agencies.

How the system works

Buy now pay later (BNPL) has become a commonplace method of payment and credit for UK shoppers in recent years. It allows people to pay for purchases in instalments over a short-term fixed-payment schedule, and interest-free.

Some 17 million people in the UK, including 30% of those aged in their 20s, have used it. While popular, it has led to concerns over levels and visibility of debt - particularly as budgets are squeezed by the rising cost of living.

Klarna, the biggest BNPL provider in the UK, said earlier this year that it intended to share customers' payment histories with credit reference agencies.

Now Laybuy has said it will do the same, by giving information to credit reference agency Experian.

Both providers said that the move could help those who keep up with repayments, as they would be seen as responsible borrowers by other potential lenders, such as banks and mortgage providers.

Gary Rohloff, Laybuy managing director, said the company wanted to be "responsible and transparent".

"We don't want anyone to be taking on a debt that they cannot afford, and that means making sure all lenders have a full understanding of a consumer's financial situation when considering whether to extend them credit." he said.

Buy-now-pay-later firms have been under pressure from watchdogs over contract terms and conditions and they information they give to credit agencies.

The announcement came as households face a tough winter of rising prices and energy bills, with expectations that many will empty savings and turn to borrowing to balance family budgets.

On Tuesday, the Bank of England said that credit card borrowing saw its fastest annual growth (13%) since 2005 in July.