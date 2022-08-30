Laybuy to share details of buy now, pay later debt

Kevin Peachey - Personal finance correspondent, BBC News
·2 min read
Woman shopping online
Woman shopping online

Buy now, pay later company Laybuy will share information on customers' debts and missed payments with a credit reference agency from Thursday.

Although the detail will not affect borrowers' credit scores, the details can be seen by other lenders as they make decisions on loan applications.

Laybuy - one of the largest buy now, pay later providers in the UK - follows Klarna in announcing such a plan.

The sector is expected to come under closer regulation soon.

Government proposals include a plan for the City watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority, to approve these lenders to allow them to operate. This would likely include a requirement for information to be shared with credit reference agencies.

How the system works

Buy now pay later (BNPL) has become a commonplace method of payment and credit for UK shoppers in recent years. It allows people to pay for purchases in instalments over a short-term fixed-payment schedule, and interest-free.

Some 17 million people in the UK, including 30% of those aged in their 20s, have used it. While popular, it has led to concerns over levels and visibility of debt - particularly as budgets are squeezed by the rising cost of living.

Klarna, the biggest BNPL provider in the UK, said earlier this year that it intended to share customers' payment histories with credit reference agencies.

Now Laybuy has said it will do the same, by giving information to credit reference agency Experian.

Both providers said that the move could help those who keep up with repayments, as they would be seen as responsible borrowers by other potential lenders, such as banks and mortgage providers.

Gary Rohloff, Laybuy managing director, said the company wanted to be "responsible and transparent".

"We don't want anyone to be taking on a debt that they cannot afford, and that means making sure all lenders have a full understanding of a consumer's financial situation when considering whether to extend them credit." he said.

Buy-now-pay-later firms have been under pressure from watchdogs over contract terms and conditions and they information they give to credit agencies.

The announcement came as households face a tough winter of rising prices and energy bills, with expectations that many will empty savings and turn to borrowing to balance family budgets.

On Tuesday, the Bank of England said that credit card borrowing saw its fastest annual growth (13%) since 2005 in July.

Recommended Stories

  • New Russia gas halt to tighten energy screws on Europe

    Russia will halt gas supplies via a major pipeline to Europe on Wednesday intensifying an economic battle between Moscow and Brussels and raising the prospects of recession and energy rationing in some of the region's richest countries. The maintenance on Nord Stream 1 means that no gas will flow to Germany between 01:00 GMT on Aug. 31 and 01:00 GMT on Sept. 3, according to Russian state energy giant Gazprom. European governments fear Moscow could extend the outage in retaliation for Western sanctions imposed on it after its invasion of Ukraine and have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of using energy supplies as a "weapon of war".

  • Adani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, Bezos

    (Bloomberg) -- Few outside of India had heard of Gautam Adani just a few years ago. Now the Indian businessman, a college dropout who first tried his luck as a diamond trader before turning to coal, has become the world’s third-richest person. Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysDOJ Response Raises Doubts on Trump

  • Jeff Bezos' Bet On Housing Slide — His Single-Family Rental Play Appears Well-Timed

    It should be obvious that billionaires don’t accumulate wealth by accident. Their success is predicated on observation and savvy investment, and a privileged background helps. Billionaires like Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates likely saw an opportunity for land investment to return tenfold, by way of food shortages, well ahead of time. So it should be no surprise that the real estate investing platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos is taking off. He had the for

  • Watch Out! RMDs Can Trigger Massive Medicare Means Testing Surcharges

    Saving too much in tax-deferred retirement accounts could mean you’ll pay hundreds of thousands more than necessary on Medicare premiums in retirement. For some couples, the hit could even top $1 million. Here’s what you need to know.

  • This Is How Rich You Have to Be To Get a Wealth Manager

    Wealth managers help set and reach goals for financial needs. Here's a breakdown of wealth management services and examples of when you will need them.

  • Associated Bank closing branches around Wisconsin, Illinois

    Associated Bank is trimming its branch count, with several Wisconsin branches expected to close. The bank, owned by Green Bay-based Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB), intends to close seven Wisconsin branches, many of which are inside retail locations. In addition, Associated Bank is closing six offices in Illinois.

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Get You This Much Money a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Gen X and elder millennials who 'sacrificed' to pay off their student loans have a complicated view of Biden's debt forgiveness: 'Are they going to give me a $20,000 tax credit? No they aren't.'

    Not all Americans were thrilled with last week's student-debt cancellation. Some who already repaid their loans believe the decision was unfair.

  • Here's Why Dave Ramsey Warns You to 'Read the Fine Print' When Opening a New Bank Account

    When it comes to opening a bank account, it's important to find the right place to park your money. According to Ramsey, it's especially important that you pay attention to exactly what a bank is offering when it comes to the interest rate you will be paid on the money in your account. "Lots of banks will use special interest rates or introductory offers to get new customers, but those rates may not last forever, so read the fine print (even if it’s too small for a mouse to see)," the Ramsey Solutions blog reads.

  • A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Peloton to Snap.

    The reason behind the layoffs, broadly, is twofold: business growth is slowing, while labor costs are increasing.

  • Tesla (TSLA) is a Screaming Buy Post 3:1 Stock Spilt

    For investors who can swallow elevated valuation levels and are looking for companies with robust growth prospects, Tesla (TSLA) should be on the top of their list.

  • 3 Phenomenal Growth Stocks Down 82% to 94% That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    Billionaire money managers have used the bear market as an opportunity to scoop up three supercharged, but beaten-down, growth stocks.

  • Stocks: Nvidia, Intel, and AMD are at risk if this Citi prediction is right

    If Citi chip analyst Chris Danely is correct in a new note to clients, chip stocks could be at risk for a fresh leg down.

  • Billionaire Steve Cohen Dumps These 2 Stocks; Should You?

    Investors are always on the lookout for signals to help make sound investment decisions, and one obvious path to follow is in the footsteps of Wall Street’s most successful stock pickers. Ones such as hedge fund manager Steve Cohen. The billionaire has made his fortune using high-risk and high-reward trading strategies and currently runs hedge fund Point72 Asset Management, a firm which boasts $21.8 billion of assets under its wing. But it’s not only the assets under his management which make Co

  • Stocks May Be Headed for a Major Skid

    Stocks started slipping recently as investors grasped that the Fed likely won't soon reverse interest-rate hikes.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher Bought These 10 Stocks for the Rest of 2022

    In this article, we shall discuss how billionaire Ken Fisher bought these 10 stocks for the rest of 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, his investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly and see Billionaire Ken Fisher Bought These 5 Stocks for the Rest of 2022. Kenneth Lawrence […]

  • Four times it’s OK to be stingy with your money

    If you want to be responsible with your money, you have to know where to draw the line. When is it OK to put your own interests first? Here's a guide.

  • Chip stocks could plunge another 25% as ‘we are entering the worst semiconductor downturn in a decade,’ analyst says

    After a rough few months for semiconductor stocks, one Wall Street analyst expects the pain to continue and predicted Tuesday that "we are entering the worst semiconductor downturn in a decade."

  • 3 Monster Blue Chip Dividend Stocks That Are Bursting With Passive Income Potential

    One of the simplest ways to compound wealth over time is by investing in quality companies in growing industries. Large companies like Deere (NYSE: DE), Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR), and Eaton (NYSE: ETN) may not pay the highest dividends. Long-term investors care less about what a stock's dividend yield is today and more about the company's relevance and prospects.

  • SEC, Ripple take XRP lawsuit battle to media as well

    The ongoing battle between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and Ripple Labs over the latter’s token XRP is playing out not just in a courtroom but in media channels as well. See related article: SEC files no objection to Ripple request to seal non-party identities in XRP lawsuit Fast facts Stu Alderoty, general counsel […]