Layer up: Proper wardrobe won't encumber your outdoor activities during the winter

We may not always think of January and February as the prime time for getting active outdoors, but there are plenty of good reasons to get outside.

The American Heart Association encourages us to stay active in winter with brisk walking or hiking and jogging or running. Eventually, we will probably get some snow and subfreezing temperatures, which leads to great activities like shoveling snow, sledding and maybe even ice skating.

The key is how we dress. I do not understand how teenagers reject their coats so readily this time of year. Layers are the best strategy. The type of material really does matter. Cotton is not a good fabric to layer. When cotton becomes wet with perspiration or precipitation, the moisture is trapped. It is better to use a moisture wicking fabric made from synthetic fibers that dry quickly.

Iowa State University recommends the next layer should be an insulation layer if activity level tapers off. The best insulators include wool and goose down. They trap warm air but still provide ventilation. The outer shell should ideally be made of material that will allow sweat to vent, but also block wind and rain. Unless you have waterproof gear, don’t work out if it’s raining or snowing because getting wet in the cold could lower your core body temperature.

Iowa State University also reminds us to keep our heads covered. The head and neck lose heat faster than any part of the body. I definitely have found this to be true while running in cold weather. I usually use a headband over my ears. With a hat, I am too hot. But with nothing, my ears are too cold.

And don’t forget about your feet. Here is an amazing fact − the feet generally can pump a full cup of perspiration over the course of an active day. That is why it is important in cold weather to wear footwear that is durable, waterproof and breathable. One strategy is double layer socks made with a thin layer of wicking material as well as a synthetic fiber.

Besides the benefits of physical activity, getting outside is also a great way to get some sunlight on those precious days where we get to see the sun. This is important for Vitamin D production and can also boost our mood. Studies show being physically active outside triggers responses in our bodies to reduce stress levels. There are benefits to working out indoors, but there really is something extra that happens when we are outside in nature.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend exercise to boost our immunity. Just a few minutes a day can help prevent simple bacterial and viral infections.

Can it ever be too cold to go out? Yes, there are temperatures that are just not safe because of the risk of frostbite or hypothermia. When the temperature is 0 degrees, wind of just 15 mph can make the wind chill feel like -19 degrees. At that point, frostbite can occur in 30 minutes. If the temperature is -10 degrees with 25 mph winds, then it feels like -37 degrees. Frostbite can occur in just 10 minutes.

But when it is a fairly calm day, even cloudy and gray, and the temperature is above 20 degrees, then put on a couple of layers and venture out. Your body, your mood and your overall health will appreciate it.

Today I’ll leave you with this quote from Lucy Larcom: “If the world seems cold to you, kindle fires to warm it.”

Emily Marrison is an OSU Extension Family & Consumer Sciences Educator and may be reached at 740-622-2265.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Proper wardrobe won't encumber outdoor activities during the winter