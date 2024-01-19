Layer up: Weekend weather to bring temperatures in the teens for Augusta area

Augusta area residents are likely to see record breaking cold temperatures this weekend as a cold front makes it's way through the area.

The National Weather Service in Columbia on Thursday issued a hazardous weather outlook for Richmond, Columbia, Burke, Lincoln, McDuffie, Edgefield and Aiken counties, warning residents about cold temperatures and wind.

A lake wind advisory is in effect from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, according to the weather service. Locals can expect west winds from 10 to 20 mph with gusts reaching 30 mph.

Very cold temperatures are expected Sunday morning, with wind chill values approaching wind advisory criteria, according to the weather service.

Here's a look at the weekend forecast, according to the weather service:

Friday: High of 54, low of 23 degrees (Lake Wind Advisory)

Saturday: High of 42, low of 18 degrees

Sunday: High of 44, low of 22 degrees

Lows break 2023 record

Saturday night's low temperature of 18 degrees in Augusta will break a number of yearly records, according to Extreme Weather Watch.

There have only been a handful of recent years where temperatures have dropped below 18 degrees, including:

2022: 12 degrees

2018: 14 degrees

2015: 13 degrees

2014: 11 degrees

If you suspect your pipes have frozen first check whether the pipe has actually burst; if so, you'll need an emergency plumber.

How to protect your home in freezing weather

Water pipes can be susceptible to freezing, causing extensive damage. Here are some tips on how to protect your pipes during a cold front:

Disconnect and drain outdoor hoses. Detaching the hose allows water to drain from the pipe instead of leaving it to freeze. Shut off the water supply to outside spigots if they have a separate shutoff valve.

Insulate water pipes in unheated areas. Pipes in unheated areas should be wrapped with an insulating material like foam or heat tape. Hardware or building supply stores will have wrapping materials available. Make sure not to leave any gaps without insulation.

Seal gaps and cracks in doors or windows. Winter wind passing through openings can quickly freeze exposed water pipes. Seal places where cold air gets in with caulk or spray foam.

Know where the cut-off valve is located and how to use it. Apply WD-40 to the cut-off valve before operating to prevent the valve from breaking. The valve typically is located adjacent to the water meter box under a 6-inch metal lid.

Keep heating on. Leave the thermostat set at 55 degrees or higher to ensure the home stays warm enough to keep interior plumbing from freezing.

What to do if your pipes burst

If a water line breaks and the cut-off valve does not work, or the customer is unable to locate or operate the valve, Augusta Utilities is available to turn off the water. Call Augusta Utilities' emergency hotline at 706-842-3060.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Temperatures to reach teens in Augusta this weekend