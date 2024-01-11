Layoffs, cuts on the table for Clifton as it faces a tough budget year

CLIFTON — Cuts and layoffs are being discussed as the city faces a challenging budgetary year with expenses exceeding the state-mandated 2.5% cap on spending increases.

Making things more difficult is the fact that the city did not adopt a provision to bank unused budget cap space last year, leaving it no wiggle room this year. The city will have to increase revenue, cut spending or lay off employees, officials said.

In 2023 the city spent more than $133 million for municipal services. About $91 million was raised through local property taxes.

State cap laws put a limit on how much a municipality can increase taxes (2%) and spending (2.5%) year over year, but they also provide mechanisms such as cost-of-living increases and banking unused cap limits to provide municipalities with flexibility during difficult years.

Disagreements among members of the City Council were behind its inability to adopt the unused budget cap provision last year.

City officials and some former council members said they can't understand why the adjustments weren't passed.

The money does not have to be expended, and the portion not used is temporarily banked. If not used within two years, the banked amount goes away. Passing the adjustment allows for some wiggle room in times of trouble.

Last year the council did not adopt its cost-of-living adjustment, losing about 1% of cap space going into this year.

The council also tabled a COLA, or cost-of-living adjustment, increase in the first meeting of 2024, in hopes of finding a fourth vote and giving the city an extra 1% to work with or $1 million extra in spending. Councilwoman Lauren Murphy, who has missed meetings due to health issues, may provide a much-needed vote to untable the COLA increase vote.

As things stand now, the city's 2.5% spending cap is $3 million, officials said. Spending is expected to exceed $3 million, but Clifton has some options, City Manager Nick Villano said.

"You can increase revenue (such as using more surplus funds) or cut services, or lay off employees," Villano said.

The city may also choose to use some of its remaining American Rescue Plan Act funds, given to municipalities by the federal government after they experienced revenue shortfalls due to COVID and the lockdowns.

$3.5 million in hole

Councilman Joe Kolodziej said going into budget planning season, the city is looking at an increase of $500,000 in solid waste costs, an increase of $500,000 in pension costs, a $1.5 million increase in liability insurance and an additional $1 million in health insurance expenses.

"Without doing anything, we are facing $3.5 million, and that does not speak to the salaries of our employees that we are contractually obligated to pay," Kolodziej said.

Possibly helping the city this year, the council did not bond for capital improvements last year.

Historically the city has bonded or borrowed about $10 million to fund road repairs and repaving, sewer line replacement, and park and other improvements.

Going out for bonding requires a 5% down payment, which means the city has about $500,000 left over from last year.

Surplus

For much of last year's budget planning, the council was at odds over spending and how much surplus to include. The council ultimately decided to use about two-thirds of the $15 million the city generated the previous year.

Councilman Tony Latona argued at the time that the city could afford to use more surplus because it had budgeted for a modest amount of interest accrued in bank accounts. The interest has climbed steeply in the past year, which means the city will accrue more than in recent years.

Latona also said the city would also have extra funds from the many unfilled positions in the Police Department.

Kolodziej was not as optimistic and said the city is not likely to make up all of the $10 million it appropriated.

By agreeing to use the additional surplus, the council narrowly adopted the 2023 budget 4-3 and agreed to add four tax points to the tax levy for city services. Each tax point raises local taxes by $10 per every $100,000 of the property's assessed value.

Villano did not rule out the possibility of layoffs for city employees.

Because of these concerns, the city will hold its first budget meeting on Jan. 30 to address some of the issues officials anticipate will arise.

