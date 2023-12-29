Layoffs expected across country in 2024, survey says. What about New Jersey?

More than 900 business leaders across the country expect significant layoffs at their companies in 2024, according to a survey.

Thirty-eight percent of the 906 respondents said they think layoffs are likely at their organizations in 2024, according to the poll, launched by ResumeBuilder.com on Dec. 7. Surveyed were company presidents, CEOs, C-level executives, owners, partners, senior managers or heads of human resources departments.

Within that group, 22 percent of the leaders estimated that at least 30% of their workforces could be let go. Sixty-five percent said there were layoffs at their companies this year.

Just more than half said hiring freezes are likely at their companies next year.

New Jersey Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Bracken said New Jersey business leaders are facing two critical issues in 2024: finding employees to fill jobs and inflation.

What is the outlook in New Jersey?

New Jersey Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tom Bracken said what he’s hearing from his organization’s members doesn’t fit with the reasons for potential layoffs cited in the survey. Still, he said he’s not surprised by the findings, based on what he hears on regular calls he participates in that include heads of U.S. Chambers of Commerce around the country.

“What’s going on in Kansas isn’t what’s going on in California and New Jersey’s issues are a little different as well," he said.

New Jersey’s business leaders report the top issue they expect to face in 2024 is the inability to find workers to fill jobs, Brackens said. The second is the prospect of rising inflation next year, which would increase the cost of doing business.

“Inflation is causing a lot of the problems due to the fact that we have to increase prices,” Bracken said. “The cost of borrowing is high as well, as are the costs of salaries to retain people.”

Details on the survey

The respondents from mid-size companies (101 to 1,000 employees) were mostly pessimistic, with 42 percent of leaders saying significant layoffs at their firms were likely. Thirty-nine percent of heads of companies with more than 1,000 employees felt the same way, as did 28 percent of principals of companies with 100 or fewer employees.

Here are other details revealed from the survey:

Half said the reason for potential layoffs is the anticipation of a recession, while 40 percent said it could be due to artificial intelligence (AI) replacing workers.

Nearly 70 percent said the furloughs would be to reduce costs, and 42 percent said they would be from a desire to increase profits.

Thirty percent of the companies reported reducing or eliminating 2023 holiday bonuses to try to improve their financial condition next year. Other cost-cutting moves taken this year included reducing or eliminating signing bonuses at 32 percent of the companies and reducing or suspending some employee benefits at 17 percent of the firms.

Twelve percent of respondents reported reducing salaries. Middle managers took the biggest hit at those companies, with 49% of the salary cuts coming from that employee sector. Forty-seven percent of entry-level employees took hits, as did 45 percent of intermediate-level employees, 43 percent of first-level managers and 36 percent of senior managers. C-suite executives were the least likely to have their salary cut, at 35 percent.

Those surveyed said they felt like the construction and software industries would be hit hardest by layoffs next year. Information, retail, finance, insurance, education, healthcare and social assistance industries are also likely to be impacted.

Sixty-two percent of respondents said their companies use a performance-based approach to decide who would be laid off, while 17% furlough those with the least seniority.

Advice for employees

In this climate, employees should keep track of the good work they do and keep in regular contact with their manager, said .Julia Toothacre, ResumeBuilder’s career strategist.

“If most companies are doing performance-based layoffs, now is not the time to be complacent or checked out of your position,” she said.

She also suggests employees learn about which AI programs might impact their jobs the most and explore how it can be used to augment your job, as opposed to replacing it.

“Become the ‘go-to’ person. You want to be the employee your manager can’t imagine going on without," she said.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: ResumeBuilder survey shows layoffs expected in 2024 across country