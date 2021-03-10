Layoffs, upheaval at Zacharias ministry roiled by scandal

FILE - In this May 29, 2020 file photo, images of Ravi Zacharias are displayed in the Passion City Church during a memorial service for him in Atlanta. On Wednesday, March 10, 2021, the Ravi Zacharias International Ministries says it will suspend fundraising, lay off 60% of its staff and overhaul its mission in the wake of revelations that Zacharias, who died in May 2020, engaged in sexual misconduct with massage therapists and carried on many amorous extramarital relationships via texts and email. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAVID CRARY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The global Christian ministry founded by the late Ravi Zacharias said Wednesday it will suspend fundraising, lay off 60% of its staff and overhaul its mission in the wake of revelations that he engaged in sexual misconduct with massage therapists and carried on many amorous extramarital relationships via texts and email.

Ravi Zacharias International Ministries CEO Sarah Davis announced the organization will shift away from its current mission as a global team of speakers making the case for Christianity. It will become a grant-making entity with funds directed to two areas: RZIM’s original mission of preaching the Gospel, and the prevention of sexual abuse and caring for its victims. Previously the organization had said it would change its name.

“RZIM cannot — indeed should not — continue to operate as an organization in its present form,” said Davis, the eldest daughter of the author and speaker who died last May before his misconduct came to light. “Nor do we believe we can merely rename the organization and move forward with ‘business as usual.’”

“We anticipate this transition to grant-making will be complete in four to six months, and when completed will be accompanied by leadership changes,” she added.

RZIM had experienced a steady decline in financial support in recent months, according to Davis, and had decided to stop soliciting or accepting contributions at least temporarily.

Citing “current economic realities," she said the organization's global staff — which included scores of traveling speakers — would be reduced by about 60% beginning Thursday. She said employees who are laid off will receive severance pay and will not be asked to sign nondisclosure agreements.

Allegations of sexual misconduct by Zacharias began to surface last fall in social media and news outlets, notably a Sept. 29 article in the evangelical publication Christianity Today. It asserted that over about five years, he sexually harassed three women who worked as massage therapists at two day spas he co-owned in an Atlanta suburb.

RZIM’s leadership initially challenged the claims, saying they “do not in any way comport with the man we knew for decades — we believe them to be false.”

However, in October it hired an Atlanta law firm which in turn engaged the services of a private investigation company comprising former federal law enforcement officers. The law firm, Miller & Martin, issued a scathing report last month based on interviews with more than 50 people, including more than a dozen massage therapists.

Five of the therapists said Zacharias touched them inappropriately, and one said she was raped, according to the report. It said investigators searching Zacharias’ mobile devices found more than 200 photographs of younger women, including nude images of a salon employee in Malaysia.

Zacharias, who died of cancer at the age of 74, was widely popular and counted many celebrities and prominent Christian leaders among his admirers. Then-Vice President Mike Pence spoke at his memorial service in May.

Zacharias founded his international ministry in 1984 with a mission to engage in “Christian apologetics” — defending Christianity through intellectual arguments. Based in suburban Atlanta, RZIM has operations in about 20 countries and scores of traveling speakers.

After release of the law firm’s report, RZIM’s board said it was hiring a consulting firm, Guidepost Solutions, to conduct an independent assessment of the organization. It also hired lawyer Rachael Denhollander, a prominent advocate for survivors of sexual abuse, to serve as a confidential liaison with survivors of abuse related to RZIM.

RZIM also said it is removing Zacharias' publications and videos from its website and social media platforms,

___

Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation U.S. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

Recommended Stories

  • UN: Too little of recovery spending fights climate change

    Nations are spending unprecedented amounts of money to bounce back from the pandemic and the economic shock it triggered, but less than one dollar out of five spent so far will help fight global warming and heal nature, a new United Nations report says. It is not included in the report because it is more short-term and too recent, O'Callaghan said.

  • Lady Gaga's 'House Of Gucci' Photo With Adam Driver Has Inspired Oscar-Worthy Memes

    The pop icon shared a wintry photo from the Italian set of her new movie and drew comparisons to Chris Evans, "Schitt's Creek" and even Bernie Sanders.

  • Outspoken father of missing activist killed in Iraq's south

    The father of a missing Iraqi anti-government activist who waged a public campaign trying to bring to account a militia suspected of abducting him was shot and killed on Wednesday, a human rights monitor and security officials said. Jasb Hattab Aboud died of a gunshot wound to the head at 6 p.m. in the southern city of Amara, said Ali al-Bayati, a spokesman for the semi-official Independent Human Rights Commission, and a security official. The security official spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

  • Twitter sues Texas attorney general, claiming retaliation for its Trump ban

    Twitter has filed a lawsuit against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, claiming the Republican used his office to retaliate against it for banning the account of former President Donald Trump following the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

  • Kansas splits with athletic director Jeff Long two days after parting ways with Les Miles amid LSU scandal

    Kansas split with athletics director Jeff Long on Wednesday. It comes less than 48 hours after the school parted ways with football coach Les Miles.

  • 5 Oklahoma City officers charged with first-degree manslaughter in fatal shooting of teen who dropped gun

    Five Oklahoma City officers will be charged with first-degree manslaughter in the fatal November shooting of Stavian Rodriguez, a robbery suspect.

  • Court: 'Hotel Rwanda' hero wasn't kidnapped, faces trial

    A court has ruled that the man who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” was not kidnapped when he was tricked into boarding a chartered flight from Dubai to Rwanda, where he was arrested and now faces a criminal trial on terrorism charges. The 66-year-old Paul Rusesabagina, once praised for saving hundreds of ethnic Tutsis from Rwanda’s 1994 genocide while a hotel manager, faces nine charges. A special chamber of Rwanda's High Court ruled Wednesday that Rusesabagina was tricked into coming back to Rwanda but not kidnapped and the country’s laws are silent on arrests under such circumstances.

  • Michelle Obama Talks Her COVID Year: Unexpected Blessings, Quarantine Hobbies & Depression and What’s Next

    The former first lady is back to her eat-your-vegetables roots, starring in the new Netflix children’s series Waffles + Mochi

  • Biden's dog Major reportedly had a 'biting incident' at the White House

    President Biden's two German Shepherds have reportedly been moved from the White House following a "biting incident." Biden's dog Major had this "biting incident" with a member of White House security, which was "serious enough" that the two dogs were both moved to the Biden family home in Wilmington, Delaware, last week, CNN reports. The dogs' move was confirmed by The New York Times, which cited a source as saying it's typical for them to stay in Delaware when first lady Jill Biden, who is now on the West Coast, is traveling. Biden adopted his dog Major from an animal shelter in 2018, and both Major and Biden's other German Shepherd, Champ, moved into the White House in January. "We trained them from the beginning," Biden told People in February. "Champ is old, he's 14 years old and he was extremely well-trained by the Canine Corps and he thinks he's Secret Service, but Major, who is a big, little dog, is about a year-and-half-old and the only rule Jill has and he follows it: do not get up on the furniture." Major has "been known to display agitated behavior on multiple occasions, including jumping, barking, and 'charging' at staff and security," CNN reports. The condition of the victim involved in the "biting incident," the report adds, isn't clear. But NBC News' Kelly O'Donnell reports that, according to one official, the "dogs are expected to return" to the White House. More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyDid Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?What does Joe Manchin really want?

  • Meghan and Harry: How much did Diana leave in inheritance for Harry?

    Princes received full amount of money from mother’s estate when they turned 30

  • Republicans hit back at Trump saying they have ‘every right’ to use his name in fundraising

    Trump was enraged that his name and likeness had been used to raise money for organisations that would then help reelect Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach him

  • Ghislaine Maxwell being held in ‘degrading’ torture-like conditions, brother says

    Ian Maxwell insists sister does not pose flight risk in plea for her release on bail and says her confinement is being ‘completely overmanaged’ to avoid repeat of Jeffrey Epstein’s fate

  • Lauren Boebert under fire after releasing Pelosi attack ad with gunshot sound effect

    Congresswoman says Democrats want to ‘protect themselves’ with security fences, despite events of 6 January

  • Madrid women restore vandalised feminist mural

    The wall had featured paintings of remarkable women in history such as 1992 Nobel Peace Prize winner Guatemala's Rigoberta Menchu, U.S. civil rights leader Rosa Parks and Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The faces of the mural were found this morning to be covered in black paint.In response to the vandalism, protesters today printed the faces on paper and glued them onto the mural as they chanted "the wall is not touched".As marches in Madrid are banned to avoid big gatherings that could worsen the coronavirus infection rates in the city, a handful of women protested at Puerta del Sol with a sit-in, then walked the square and showed a banner with a purple smoke bomb.

  • U.N. envoy in Doha to push on Afghan peace process: sources

    The United Nation's envoy for Afghanistan is due to arrive in Qatar on Tuesday to meet with Afghan government and Taliban representatives this week in a fresh push on the fractious Afghan peace process, two sources familiar with the talks said. The visit comes as the United States is seeking to shake-up the stalled Qatari-hosted talks between the warring sides, including proposals for an interim government. U.N. Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons was also expected to with meet U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad and Qatari officials during the visit, the sources said.

  • 'WandaVision' director says Elizabeth Olsen's input is the reason the Scarlet Witch costume can 'actually function'

    Director Matt Shakman told Entertainment Tonight that the actress was "so practical that she immediately put it on" and gave feedback.

  • ‘Colored babies’ remark during debate was ’slip of the tongue,’ Oklahoma lawmaker says

    He made the comment during an abortion debate in the state House of Representatives.

  • Michigan Zoom hearing adjourned when attorney spots alleged assaulter, victim in same home

    A Michigan attorney said she was "extremely scared" for the safety of an alleged assault victim, who appeared to be in the same home as the defendant.

  • Monster storm to bring several feet of snow, tornado threat

    A slow-moving, blockbuster storm this weekend could bring record snowfall to the Rockies and Plains, while other areas get flooding rain and tornadoes.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene forces Congress to delay vote on $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package

    The Republican lawmaker has earned bipartisan pushback for repeatedly using procedural tactics to stall congressional business in recent weeks.