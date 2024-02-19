Layton home faces ‘significant damage’ after house fire

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4) — Crews with the Layton City Fire Department responded to a house fire on Saturday that caused “significant damage,” according to Layton City Fire’s social media.

When crews arrived on the scene, Layton City Fire said they found the home “heavily involved in fire.”

In the social media post, Layton City Fire said, “The crews made a quick attack on the fire and kept it from spreading to adjacent structures.”

According to Layton City Fire, its crews were working with Kaysville Fire.

The home was severely damaged and authorities say they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

There is no further information at this time.

