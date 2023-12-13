Layton man gets 3 consecutive life sentences for murdering wife, in-laws

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Layton man received three consecutive life sentences without parole Tuesday for murdering his wife and her parents.

Second District Court Judge Michael Direda told 34-year-old Jeremy Bailey that sentencing was an act of mercy.

“Your life has been spared,” he said. “You were extended mercy that you were unwilling to extend to your wife and her parents.”

Layton man pleads guilty to murdering his wife, in-laws

In October, Bailey pleaded guilty to shooting and killing his wife, Anastasia Stevens, and her parents. The murders were committed on May 19.



Minutes after their murder, he logged onto Anastasia’s Facebook profile and posted a message saying what he had done. He called it a “massacre suicide,” claiming he “just killed everyone” and killed “three of the dogs.”

Police documents show Bailey told police he was planning on killing himself after the murder. While in custody, he told them he’d prefer the death penalty rather than spending the rest of his life in prison.

In this screenshot, Jeremy Bailey is seen at his sentencing on Dec. 12, 2023, for the murder of his wife, Anastasia Stevens, and her parents. (credit: KTVX)

Direda said that seven months after the killings, Bailey’s actions continue to take a massive toll on friends and family, saying, “there isn’t a place in this courtroom where…there isn’t loss.”

Stevens’ family echoed that, saying they’re hoping for closure.

Brandi Vega, Stevens’ first cousin, shared a statement with ABC4 News saying: “We sought justice and we received it today with Jeremy getting three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole. My family doesn’t believe it was our place to seek the death penalty because we choose to leave the rest in God’s hands. Now we can move forward and continue with the healing process.”

Direda shared with Stevens’ family that their tragedy doesn’t end with the court decision.

“I promise you, when you walk out of my courtroom, you will not feel joy, you will not feel peace,” he said. “Those are things you will have to search for and struggle to find on your own.”

That’s something Vega says she’s prepared to do moving forward.

