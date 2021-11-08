Layton to serve four years in prison on child solicitation charge

Nov. 8—ANDERSON — An Anderson man will serve four years in prison after being convicted on several felony charges of having sex with a 14-year-old boy.

Jay Robert Layton, 35, entered pleas of guilty in October through an agreement to charges of Level 4 felony charges of child solicitation and sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony charge of child exploitation and a Level 6 felony charge of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

Madison Circuit Court Judge Mark Dudley on Friday sentenced Layton to six years each on the Level 4 felony convictions, three years on the child exploitation charge and one year on the sexual misconduct with a minor.

Dudley ordered the sentences served concurrently, with Layton to serve four years at the Indiana Department of Corrections and two year on probation.

"This was the last thing as a mother you want to happen to your child," the victim's mother said. "I have to deal with what you did for the rest of my life."

Layton testified that he was high on methamphetamine at the time of the incident in 2019 and asked the court for mercy.

"I'm sorry," he said.

Dudley asked Layton if someone broke into his residence, would it matter if they were on drugs.

"You're asking the court not to be harsh on you because you were on drugs," Dudley said. "What am I supposed to do with the victim's perspective?"

In pronouncing the sentence, Dudley said a part of the criminal justice system is accountability and responsibility.

"There has to be consequences," he said.

Layton was charged following an investigation by the police, who learned of his interaction with the teenager after a forensic interview with the boy, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

The teen told Layton he was 15 years old, "almost 16" in the chat function of an app the two were using to communicate. The two exchanged nude photos of each other, according to the affidavit, and Layton made arrangements to meet the teen for sex.

Murray said one of the text messages between Layton and the teen described a sexual encounter between the two that took place at Layton's home.

