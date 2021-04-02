- By GF Value





The stock of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $44.81 per share and the market cap of $4.8 billion, Lazard stock appears to be fairly valued. GF Value for Lazard is shown in the chart below.





Lazard Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

Because Lazard is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 4.6% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 1.10% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Lazard has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.10, which is worse than 68% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Lazard at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Lazard is poor. This is the debt and cash of Lazard over the past years:

Lazard Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Lazard has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $2.6 billion and earnings of $3.52 a share. Its operating margin of 19.07% in the middle range of the companies in Capital Markets industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Lazard's profitability as fair. This is the revenue and net income of Lazard over the past years:

Story continues

Lazard Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Lazard is 4.6%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Capital Markets industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -10.3%, which ranks worse than 71% of the companies in Capital Markets industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Lazard's ROIC was 10.81, while its WACC came in at 7.35. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Lazard is shown below:

Lazard Stock Appears To Be Fairly Valued

Overall, the stock of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 71% of the companies in Capital Markets industry. To learn more about Lazard stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

