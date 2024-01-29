Lazy Britain now needs to be paid to get back to the office

What a weird disease Covid is that it only seems to spread in offices, not in pubs, clubs, football stadiums or anywhere else where people like to gather for leisure and recreation. That is the only explanation I can think of why Friday has become an off-peak day on the Underground. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is so desperate to make up Transport for London’s lost passengers that he is going to end peak fares on Fridays altogether. Passengers numbers on Fridays are just 73 per cent of what they were before the pandemic, while it is not a lot better on other days of the week: usage is still only 85 per cent of what it was.

Meanwhile, weekend trains are heaving, and not just on the Underground. Unusually, the other day I had to take a Saturday morning train from Cambridge to London, and it was standing room only all the way. It was even worse when I got to King’s Cross and tried to get down to the Underground, to find a massive queue just to get through the barriers. It is not even nearly like this on a weekday. There are times when I have travelled to London with nearly a whole carriage to myself.

The pandemic has been used as an excuse for people fundamentally to shift their attitude towards work and leisure. To put it bluntly, many people no longer seem to want to do much, if any, of the former but they still have an undiminished appetite for the latter. There was outrage in the Whitehall last autumn when the government requested that civil servants – its employees – return to their offices for, er, three days a week. Unions bleated that their might not be enough space in offices to meet the government’s expectation – when actually the Foreign Office’s desk had been found to be only 57 per cent occupied.

Don’t worry if you “work” with Sadiq Khan at City Hall. It isn’t that he wants to tempt commuters back into London. When announcing a three-month trial of cheap travel on Fridays it wasn’t London’s cobwebbed office buildings he had in mind; he was more concerned about the effect of declining Fridays travel on “shops, cafes and cultural venues”. In other words, don’t be boring and stay at home on Fridays pretending to work – come on into town and have some fun. I’m sure your boss won’t even notice.

It is little wonder that productivity in the public service has never recovered for Covid and is now back at 1997 levels. In other words, we’ve had over a quarter of a century of technological development. We’ve gone from pagers to smartphones, from dial-up internet to superfast broadband – all of which should have helped to increase output from white collar staff massively. And yet the average worker in public services is producing no more now than they were when Tony Blair was first elected.

That is truly shocking. Unless attitudes to work change sharply the UK economy is going to be stuck in the slumbers. Above-inflation pay rises will be a pipe dream – as any nominal pay rises will quickly be eaten up by inflation. That is the reality of a country where large numbers of people have effectively given up working but still want to spend money enjoying themselves.

