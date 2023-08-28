Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival wraps up in downtown Cary
Nearly 300 artists from across the country gather for the festival celebrating the "Lazy Daze" of summer.
One lesson from past antitrust fights is that lawsuits can create an opening for a new generation of rivals to emerge, as happened with Microsoft and Google three decades ago.
A Portuguese-language spyware called WebDetetive has been used to compromise more than 76,000 Android phones in recent years across South America, largely in Brazil. WebDetetive is also the latest phone spyware company in recent months to have been hacked. In an undated note seen by TechCrunch, the unnamed hackers described how they found and exploited several security vulnerabilities that allowed them to compromise WebDetetive's servers and access to its user databases.
The Federal Reserve has been "attentive" to the stronger-than-expected economic data and it could bring more interest rate hikes.
We cover Pebble Beach and its reveals, talk about the Woodward Dream Cruise and drive the Audi R8 at Laguna Seca.
Former President Donald Trump was booked Thursday night for his fourth indictment on charges stemming from his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
The Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Super Duty 455 was named for the cubic inches its V8. A clean example sold on the Hagerty Marketplace site for $89,296.
Uber has raised the minimum age requirement for new rides-hailing drivers in California to 25 years old due to what it described as "baselessly higher" commercial insurance costs in the state. "California's insurance coverage requirements for rideshare are baselessly higher than nearly every other car on the road: up to thirty times that of taxis and thirty times that of personal vehicles," an Uber spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
"I have made the decision not to return to the National Team until things change and this type of act does not go unpunished."
Genesis wins 2023 J.D. Power Tech Experience Study for third straight time. Hyundai the mass market winner fourth time in a row; Cadillac second again.
NASA has published the first maps from its new space-based pollution instrument, TEMPO (Tropospheric Emissions: Monitoring of Pollution). Although you won’t be shocked to learn it reveals higher pollution rates in metropolitan areas, the tool can help scientists better study North American air quality on an hourly basis. “Neighborhoods and communities across the country will benefit from TEMPO’s game-changing data for decades to come,” NASA Administrator Bill Nelson wrote in a press release today.