Lazy penguin goes for a ride on its belly for UA scientists at Antarctic base – cute video

Ukrainian polar scientists located at Ukraine’s Vernadsky Research Base in Antarctica shared an amazing video of a penguin sliding down a hill on its tummy.

This unusual type of movement was described by Oleksandr Poludny, the meteorologist of the 28th Ukrainian Antarctic Expedition.

Read also: Photos offer glimpse of recovery progress for four endangered felines saved from Donbas

"Breaking into the new year swiftly and decisively like this Adele penguin," the video description said. “Such land movements are common for penguins to save energy. Penguins prefer to conserve energy whenever possible.”

When the kind of terrain makes it possible to "ride", they lie down on their tummies, push off with their wings and hind legs, and go. They can accelerate up to 3-6 km/h," the scientists explained.

Adélie, the penguin shown in the video, is one of the most common penguin species and lives along the entire coast of Antarctica and the Antarctic islands. This fascinating video brings us a unique look at the funny behavior of penguins in their natural environment.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine