Lazzaro trial: Teen girl describes leaving slumber party with friends to see ‘Mr. Tony’

Jurors began the third day of Anton Lazzaro's federal sex trafficking trial by hearing a teen girl recall being picked up from a slumber party in 2020 to the man she referred to as "Mr. Tony" at his luxury downtown condominium.

The girl, now 17 and still trying to complete high school, described taking an Uber – the driver of which cautioned the girls to be careful and gave them his number if they needed a lift home – and being greeted by a "guy looking like a butler man from a movie" as they walked through the entrance of the Hotel Ivy and were directed up to Lazzaro's 19th floor residence.

Another girl from that group testified on the first day of trial this week about that night and has since been identified as Victim C – one of five alleged teen victims in this case.

The girl told jurors Friday that her friend, Victim C, met "Mr. Tony" through Snapchat, where he sent her pictures of money and asked if she and her friends wanted to come over.

"How did you know, did you see these yourself?" Chief U.S. District Judge Patrick Schiltz asked.

"I did, yes," she replied.

Lazzaro is standing trial on one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor and five counts associated with each alleged victim.

Breathing into the microphone, the soft-spoken girl cried at one point as she spilled water during her testimony Friday morning. She again teared up during cross-examination and began sobbing as she exited the courtroom for a break.

During earlier testimony under examination by Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Provinzino, the girl said that Lazzaro served the three friends alcohol with gold flakes and Victim C drank much more than the other two on the night of their visit. "Mr. Tony," she said, did not partake. Two of the friends, including Friday's witness, were 14 at the time but said they were 15. The witness further testified that Victim C also lied about her age, saying she was 16 and not 15.

The girl testified that Victim C and "Mr. Tony" disappeared for awhile while the other two girls hung out on Lazzaro's couch. The next time she saw her friend, she said, she stumbled out of Lazzaro's bedroom and fell to the floor on her stomach. Her pants and underwear were around her ankles.

Thomas Beito, Lazzaro's attorney, pointed out that Victim C did not say this happened. Beito also said Victim C testified that she was served champagne and not hard alcohol that evening.

Victim C's friends helped her off the floor and "Mr. Tony" called an Uber to return the girls to their friend's slumber party. As they left, he gave them each $100 bills, she said.

"She wasn't passing out in the Uber?" Beito asked.

"I don't think so," the witness replied.

"She was fine, wasn't she?" he added.

She testified that Victim C would later be picked up by Lazzaro alone in his Ferrari and return with cash. The girl said Victim C would often pay for the friends' food with her earnings moving forward. She also said that Lazzaro once sent the girls a photo of him with former President Donald Trump via his @tonygop Snapchat account and asked the girls to come back to his place.

Lazzaro is now 32 and told the girls that he was in his early 20s at the time of the alleged encounter. He has been in custody since his August 2021 arrest and was charged alongside Gisela Castro Medina, 20, who has since pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction charges.

Castro Medina's testimony spanned a full day of trial on Thursday, as she told jurors how she first met Lazzaro on a "sugar daddy" dating site with another friend – Victim A – before agreeing to recruit other teen girls to be paid for sex with Lazzaro, whom Castro Medina said she grew to idolize.

Friday's testimony is scheduled to span until 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to startribune.com for more updates.