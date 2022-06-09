LBI man gets two years for throwing explosive at police at Pittsburgh George Floyd protest

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP – A township man has been sentenced to two years in prison for throwing an explosive device at police during a George Floyd protest in Pittsburgh, said Cindy K. Chung, the U.S. Attorney for Western Pennsylvania.

Nicholas Lucia, 27, was sentenced via videoconference Wednesday following a conviction of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, Chung said.

He is also subject to three years of supervised release following his sentence, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Lucia was identified as the suspect who threw an explosive device towards multiple uniformed officers at the protest on May 30, 2020, officials said.

The device landed on the vest of an officer before another officer pulled it off and threw it before it exploded, according to authorities.

One of the officers suffered a concussion due to being close to the explosion, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police in the investigation, officials said.

Lucia surrendered to the U.S. Marshals Service Wednesday, Department of Justice spokeswoman Margaret Philbin said.

U.S. Marshals will temporarily hold him while the Bureau of Prisons decides where his federal sentence will be served, Philbin said.

Nicolas Fernandes is the early morning breaking news reporter. A lifelong New Jersey resident, he has previously worked as a features writer and sports reporter. Contact him at 732-540-4401 or nfernandes@gannettnj.com

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: LBI man sentenced for throwing explosive at police during protest