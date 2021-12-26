LBJ's eldest daughter, Lynda Robb, recovering after house fire in Virginia

Firefighters respond to a blaze in McLean, Va., on Wednesday at the home of Lynda Johnson Robb and her husband, former U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb. Fire officials said the house was destroyed but the couple's injuries were not life-threatening.

The eldest daughter of former President Lyndon Johnson, Lynda Johnson Robb, and her husband were hospitalized last week after a fire destroyed their home in northern Virginia, her family said.

A statement from the family said Robb and her husband, former U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb, D-Va., had no life-threatening injuries and were the only occupants of the home at the time of the fire.

“Our entire family is deeply grateful to the firefighters for their rapid response and the medical professionals who are taking care of them,” the couple's three daughters, Jennifer, Catherine and Lucinda Robb, said in a statement. “We have what is most important to us — our mom and dad.”

According to local news reports, Lynda Johnson Robb was hospitalized with smoke and burn injuries. Charles Robb was treated for burns and released from the hospital.

“My dad and I went to the hospital to go see her,” Catherine Robb told the Washington-area NBC news affiliate NBC4. “She’s doing well; she’s getting better; she’s looking forward to coming home. We’re really looking forward to getting her back.”

Former U.S. Sen. Chuck Robb, D-Va., and his wife, Lynda Johnson Robb, were hospitalized after a fire destroyed their northern Virginia home.

Authorities said the fire caused more than $1.6 million in damage to the McLean, Va., residence where the Robbs have lived for nearly 50 years. The home was valued at more than $3 million last year.

Artwork, books, photos and historic memorabilia — some handed down by Lynda's parents, the late President Johnson and Lady Bird Johnson — were destroyed.

Lynda Robb was alerted to the fire late Tuesday by a smoke detector, Fairfax County, Va., fire officials said.

The fire could be seen across the Potomac River in the District of Columbia, NBC4 reported.

Lucinda Robb told the TV station that when the fire broke out, her father was in a downstairs area under the home while her mother was upstairs on the ground floor.

She said her father tried to climb the stairs through thick smoke and fire to get to his wife, who was trying to signal to her husband that she was out of the house.

“She went to the garage and she got the car and she pulled it out and she focused the lights on the place that she thought my dad might be coming in from,” Lucinda Robb told NBC4. “We’re very lucky the house is on a hill so there’s an exit in the basement, so he went to that, and that’s where my mom had shone the lights.”

The Robb family lived in the house while Chuck Robb was governor of Virginia from 1982 to 1986 and a U.S. senator from 1989 to 2001.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the fire.

