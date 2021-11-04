LCF officer injured by inmate

The Kansas Department of Corrections is investigating an incident in which a corrections officer reportedly was injured by an inmate at the Lansing Correctional Facility, according to a department spokeswoman.

The incident occurred Wednesday at the prison. The injuries resulted in the officer being hospitalized. Carol Pitts, public information for the KDOC, said in an email that the officer's condition was stable.

Not many details were released about the injured officer. Pitts said health privacy laws prevented the release of additional information about the officer's health.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and upon its conclusion the findings will be presented to the appropriate authorities for possible criminal prosecution," Pitts said.

