Is LCI Industries (LCII) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

In this article we will take a look at whether hedge funds think LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) is a good investment right now.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in hedge fund interest of late. Our calculations also showed that LCII isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

According to most investors, hedge funds are perceived as worthless, outdated financial vehicles of yesteryear. While there are over 8000 funds in operation today, Our researchers hone in on the moguls of this group, approximately 850 funds.

Now let's take a look at the latest hedge fund action regarding LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII).

How are hedge funds trading LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2020, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -12% from the fourth quarter of 2019. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards LCII over the last 18 quarters. With hedgies' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

More specifically, Royce & Associates was the largest shareholder of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII), with a stake worth $46.8 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Royce & Associates was Brigade Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $14 million. Motley Fool Asset Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Intrinsic Edge Capital were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Value Holdings LP allocated the biggest weight to LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII), around 1.07% of its 13F portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 0.88 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to LCII.