LCI Industries Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $133.83 per share and the market cap of $3.4 billion, LCI Industries stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for LCI Industries is shown in the chart below.


LCI Industries Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued
LCI Industries Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Because LCI Industries is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 9.4% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. LCI Industries has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, which which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. The overall financial strength of LCI Industries is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of LCI Industries is fair. This is the debt and cash of LCI Industries over the past years:

LCI Industries Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued
LCI Industries Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. LCI Industries has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.8 billion and earnings of $6.26 a share. Its operating margin is 7.97%, which ranks better than 74% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. Overall, the profitability of LCI Industries is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of LCI Industries over the past years:

LCI Industries Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued
LCI Industries Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. LCI Industries's 3-year average revenue growth rate is better than 79% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. LCI Industries's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 6.2%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, LCI Industries's return on invested capital is 9.30, and its cost of capital is 10.15. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of LCI Industries is shown below:

LCI Industries Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued
LCI Industries Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

In summary, LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 67% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. To learn more about LCI Industries stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Man charged with smuggling after California crash kills 13

    A Mexican man was charged Tuesday with coordinating a smuggling effort that left 13 people dead when their overloaded SUV was struck by a big-rig after crossing the border into California. Jose Cruz Noguez, 47, of Mexicali, was arrested Monday night as he crossed into the United States at the Calexico Port of Entry. The vehicle was driving through California’s agricultural Imperial Valley when it was broadsided at an intersection near Holtville by a tractor-trailer hauling two empty trailers, authorities said.

  • China formalises sweeping electoral shake-up for Hong Kong, demands loyalty

    China finalised a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong's electoral system on Tuesday, drastically curbing democratic representation in the city as authorities seek to ensure "patriots" rule the global financial hub. The measures are part of Beijing's efforts to consolidate its increasingly authoritarian grip over its freest city following the imposition of a national security law in June, which critics see as a tool to crush dissent. The changes would see the number of directly elected representatives fall and the number of Beijing-approved officials rise in an expanded legislature, Xinhua news agency reported.

  • 'Skullduggery' political podcast: Prosecuting the police — March 31, 2021

    The trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd is underway in Minneapolis, and it represents a moment of grave importance in the fight against police brutality and abuse of power.

  • Plant Art Is the Logical Next Step in Our Flora Obsession

    Lush landscapes, still lifes, and graphic prints are the jolt of color you need in a green jungle—and you can't kill them Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China sharply reduces elected seats in Hong Kong legislature

    China has sharply reduced the number of directly elected seats in Hong Kong’s legislature in a setback for the territory's already beleaguered democracy movement. The changes were announced Tuesday after a two-day meeting of China’s top legislature. The legislature will be expanded to 90 seats, and only 20 will be elected by the public.

  • Glastonbury: Jorja Smith, Coldplay and Haim to play Worthy Farm livestream

    A string of big names will perform live at Worthy Farm, after this summer's festival was cancelled.

  • Providence city council head tapped for lieutenant governor

    Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee on Wednesday nominated Providence City Council President Sabina Matos as his lieutenant governor, who if confirmed by the state Senate, will be the first person of color in state history to hold the job. About 80 people initially applied for the job, but the Democratic governor said at a news conference that Matos shares his vision. “In selecting a lieutenant governor, I was looking or someone to be a true governing partner," he said.

  • In congressional rematch, Democrat Christy Smith hopes GOP Rep. Mike Garcia's voting record gives her an edge

    The northern Los Angeles County congressional district is likely to be among the most contested in the midterms.

  • Think the System Is Broken? You’re Not Alone

    Grievance is one of the most potent weapons in any political system. It had a corollary in post-World War II Germany as the occupying Allies tried, briefly, to pursue re-education programs. New numbers out today from the Pew Research Center suggest grievance is still alive and well in those countries.

  • Honduran migrant boy, 4, found traveling alone by U.S.-Mexico border

    A four-year-old Honduran boy was found traveling alone near to the Rio Grande river that separates Mexico from the United States with no one to claim him, the Mexican government said on Wednesday. Mexico's National Migration Institute (INM) said the boy was found unaccompanied among trees and thickets as he walked towards the border. A group of three mothers and six children were located in the same area, but none of the adults took responsibility for the boy or acknowledged him as a relative, the INM said.

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.

  • Under pressure, some Ga. corporate leaders slam voting bill

    Some of Georgia's most prominent corporate leaders on Wednesday began to more forcefully criticize the state's sweeping new election law, acknowledging the concerns of civil rights activists who say the measure threatens the democratic process. The chief executives of Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola called the law “unacceptable," opening an unusual rift with Republican leaders who championed the legislation and typically enjoy a cozy relationship with the state's business community. Business leaders in Georgia, home to more than a dozen Fortune 500 companies, typically wield significant clout over the direction of the state's politics and they were blamed by civil rights activists for not opposing the law before passed this month.

  • Man who killed his mother arrested in attack on Asian woman in NYC

    The attack was one of two in recent days in the city that are part of a nationwide surge in hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes down statewide mask mandate

    Wisconsin's Supreme Court struck down Gov. Tony Evers' (D) statewide mask mandate on Wednesday by ruling against multiple emergency declarations made during the pandemic, AP reports.State of play: The court ruled that the governor overstepped his powers by issuing multiple emergency declarations for the pandemic, lasting longer than 60 days, without approval from the state legislature. The ruling invalidates the current mask mandate in the state, which was set to expire next Monday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBackground: Evers issued the mandate in early February, almost immediately after the state legislature voted to repeal his previous order.He said last month that his efforts to implement coronavirus restrictions to protect Wisconsinites have been met with "lawsuits, political rhetoric, and obstruction," citing the legislature's vote.The backdrop: Coronavirus cases are ticking up in the U.S. again, as some states relax restrictions amid rising vaccinations. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Rochelle Walensky pleaded Americans on Monday to not let up on public health measures. Go deeper: Biden urges governors to reinstate mask mandatesMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Cop resigns after video shows him slamming his K-9 into a patrol car, NC police say

    The Salisbury Police Department said the officer engaged in “inappropriate discipline” of K-9 Officer Zuul that violated department policy.

  • 30M face severe weather risk, including possible tornadoes, in Southeast; snow likely in Northeast

    March is going out like a lion in the eastern U.S.: Severe storms are possible in the Southeast and snow is likely in the Northeast.

  • Strome, DeBrincat score, Blackhawks cool off Canes 2-1

    Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat scored in a 3:33 span early in the second period, Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-1 on Tuesday night. Chicago ended Carolina’s three-game winning streak and handed the Hurricanes their second regulation loss in 15 games (11-2-2) despite being outshot 32-16. Chicago was badly outplayed early, but managed to buckle down defensively after getting a two-goal lead and limiting the Hurricanes.

  • Man arrested and charged with attack on 65-year-old Asian woman. He was convicted in 2002 of murdering his mom.

    The New York City Police Department said the man "was arrested and charged with felony assault as a hate crime."

  • AOC says referring to migrants coming to the US as a 'surge' is a white supremacist dog whistle

    "This is not a surge, these are children," the New York congresswoman said on Instagram. "And they are not insurgents. And we are not being invaded."