- By GF Value





The stock of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $146.5 per share and the market cap of $3.7 billion, LCI Industries stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for LCI Industries is shown in the chart below.





LCI Industries Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

Because LCI Industries is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 9.4% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. LCI Industries has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.06, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. The overall financial strength of LCI Industries is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of LCI Industries is fair. This is the debt and cash of LCI Industries over the past years:

LCI Industries Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. LCI Industries has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.8 billion and earnings of $6.26 a share. Its operating margin is 7.97%, which ranks better than 73% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. Overall, the profitability of LCI Industries is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of LCI Industries over the past years:

Story continues

LCI Industries Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of LCI Industries is 9.4%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 6.2%, which ranks better than 67% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, LCI Industries's return on invested capital is 9.30, and its cost of capital is 10.14. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of LCI Industries is shown below:

LCI Industries Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

In summary, the stock of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 67% of the companies in Vehicles & Parts industry. To learn more about LCI Industries stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

