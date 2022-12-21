LCNB robbery suspect arrested, booked in Preble Co. Jail

The man suspected of robbing a bank in Lewisburg had his initial arraignment in court on Monday, almost three weeks after the incident occured.

The suspect, Timothy James Arnold, 44, of Cincinnati, was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on two counts of robbery and one count of theft, according to a spokesperson with the Preble County Sheriff’s Department.

On Dec. 2nd, at approximately 11:58 a.m., Arnold is suspected of entering the Lewisburg branch of LCNB on South Commerce Street, handing a note to the bank teller demanding her to hand over the money or there would be another mass shooting, the spokesperson said.

The teller followed instructions and handed over the money before the suspect fled the bank, the spokesperson said. No one was hurt in this incident.

Investigators identified a possible suspect vehicle before receiving a tip from law enforcement in Cincinnati on a possible suspect, the spokesperson said.

Lewisburg PD and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office investigators conducted a follow-up and were able to identify the suspect, according to the spokesperson.

On Dec. 16th, investigators conducting a follow-up in Cincinnati, with the assistance of Cincinnati Police Department, were able to locate and arrest the suspect, the spokesperson said. He was then housed in the Hamilton County Jail.

On Dec, 19th, Arnold was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court, the spokesperson said. Arnold remains in the Preble County Jail on a $500 thousand cash bond.

Photo courtesy of Preble County Jail



