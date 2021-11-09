LCPD: Avoid Almendra and Lohman due to 'police-related incident'

Updated: 8:47 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9

LAS CRUCES - The city is diverting traffic away from a "police-related incident" on South Almendra Street between East Amador Avenue and East Lohman Avenue.

"Las Cruces police officers are attempting to contact a subject located inside a vehicle," police said in a news release.

Police also ask motorists to avoid the area.

Las Cruces Public Schools confirmed a vehicle crashed on to the north side of its property at that intersection about 7:30 a.m.. It's unclear whether the vehicle hit Mesilla Valley Leadership Academy.

However, parents of MVLA students were notified this morning not to bring children to the school building and that classes would be held virtually on Tuesday.

"More information will be released when it becomes available," police said.

This is a developing story

