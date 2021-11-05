LCPD: Man strangled, then threatened to shoot his partner before arrest

LAS CRUCES - Police arrested a man Thursday and accused him of strangling and threatening to shoot his partner before fleeing capture in October.

Benjamin Duenez, 36, was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated battery against a household member, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery against a household member, two counts of false imprisonment and larceny of a firearm.

According to an affidavit, police arrived at Duenez's residence on the 1900 block of Penny Place on Oct. 21 after police received a call from Duenez's partner. In the early morning hours, dispatchers said that they received a brief 911 call from Duenez's residence but no one was on the other side.

All they could hear was a woman screaming, they said. Attempts to call back were unsuccessful and Las Cruces Police Department officers were sent to the residence.

When the first LCPD officer arrived, Duenez's partner came running from the residence. In the affidavit, the officer described the woman as distraught and saying "he has a gun." After retrieving the woman's teenage child from the residence, police surrounded the home and called for Duenez to come out.

Hearing no response, police entered the home and found Duenez had fled the scene, police said.

The alleged victim told police that the early morning hours of Oct. 21 were the violent climax to three days worth of fighting and abuse. She told police that the whole thing began on Oct. 19 when the two got into an argument.

That night, the alleged victim said the argument escalated into violence when Duenez covered his partner's nose and mouth, causing her to choke. She then bit Duenez's hand to get him to let go, she said. Duenez then choked the alleged victim, causing her to pass out and hit her head on her dresser, police said in the affidavit.

When the woman woke up, she said Duenez choked her again, again causing her to pass out. When the woman woke up a second time, she attempted to run out of the house. But Duenez caught up to her, she said. For a third time, Duenez choked his partner to the point of passing out, police say.

This time, when the woman woke up, she said that Duenez accused her of faking it and that Duenez began hitting himself with the intent of convincing a police officer to arrest her, she told police.

Before this incident, court records show that another domestic violence allegation was levied against Duenez in 2020 by the same alleged victim.

However, that case was dismissed by the Third Judical District Attorney's Office because the case was improperly filled, according to a motion dismissing the case.

Almost a year later, the alleged victim said that after arguing with Duenez on Oct. 19, the two agreed to have lunch together on Oct. 20. The alleged victim said that Duenez apologized the morning after and pleaded for her forgiveness.

The alleged victim, who drove herself and Duenez to a restaurant, said that Duenez had several drinks during lunch.

When they got back into the alleged victim's car, she told police that they started fighting again. Duenez then sporadically shut off the alleged victim's car several times while they drove. At one point, the alleged victim said that she screamed at another car and asked the other driver to call the police.

As they were approaching her home, she said Duenez grabbed her wallet and left, taking around $300 and her credit cards before fleeing. When she got home, a police officer was waiting.

She reported everything up to that point, police said before returning to her residence. For a while, she said she had heard nothing from Duenez. She went to sleep that night on her couch, a handgun and a baseball bat near her side, fearing that Duenez would return, she told police.

As she slept, the alleged victim was awoken as Duenez attempted to break into her phone using her thumb, she said. Instead of waking, the alleged victim told police that she tricked Duenez by pretending to be asleep, allowing him to unlock the phone, then calling 911 when the phone was unlocked.

After Duenez realized she called 911 and took the phone from her, the alleged victim said she picked up the baseball bat and hit him. But Duenez disarmed her and threatened to use the bat on her, she said. The alleged victim said she then grabbed the handgun and fired two shots into the ceiling as warning shots.

But Duenez again disarmed her and threatened to use the gun on her, she said. That's when the alleged victim noticed police lights and ran outside.

After the string of alleged incidents from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, police found Duenez at a Las Cruces address on Nov. 4. He was arrested and is scheduled for a first appearance in Doña Ana Magistrate Court on Nov. 5. Duenez is currently being held in the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter @Just516garc.

