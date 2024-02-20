The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office and New Mexico State Police will patrol Las Cruces on Wednesday, Feb. 21, allowing commissioned Las Cruces Police officers to attend funeral services for Officer Jonah Hernandez in El Paso.

Hernandez was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 11, 2024.

Mesilla Valley Regional Dispatch, the 911 call center, will maintain operations and dispatch responsibilities during the day. The non-emergency phone number is 575-526-0795. Persons wishing to report an emergency should dial 911.

LCPD offices located at 217 E. Picacho Ave., and at the East Mesa Public Safety Complex, located at 550 N. Sonoma Ranch Blvd., will be closed, reopening at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

LCPD announces procession route in El Paso

A police-led procession from Martin Funeral Home (1460 George Dieter Dr. in El Paso) will begin about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A funeral mass for Hernandez will begin at 10 a.m., Wednesday at Abundant Church, (1000 Valley Crest Drive) in El Paso. Funeral service attendees are encouraged to enter from Castner Drive as access from Escobar will be limited.

Following the church service, police will lead the procession to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, (401 S. Zaragoza Road) in El Paso. Hernandez will be buried in the St. Jude section of the cemetery.

Video of the funeral mass can be found on the City of Las Cruces YouTube channel.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: LCPD Officer Jonah Hernandez to be buried in El Paso Feb. 21