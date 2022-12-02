LCS responds to written threat at Pine Grove Middle Schools, no real threat

Dec. 1—VALDOSTA — Pine Grove Middle School was evacuated after a written threat was discovered in the building Thursday morning.

Lowndes County Sheriff's Office cleared the campus, saying deputies found no safety concerns. Students, staff, and teachers are returning to the building and classes will resume as normal, according to statement from Lowndes County Schools.

Sheriff Ashley Paulk said in statement, "We take these situations very seriously and anyone involved in any threats will have criminal charges pursued against them to the fullest extent possible."

School officials said LCS appreciates the expeditious response and continued support of the LCSO.

Sandra Wilcher, assistant superintendent for LCS said, "Students who make threats at school are removed from campus, referred to law enforcement and referred to the disciplinary tribunal process."

"Student and staff safety will always be our top priority," Wilcher said.