LCSD seeks suspect in auto burglaries

Jul. 15—Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect in multiple auto burglaries in the Collinsville area.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said five outstanding warrants have been issued for 16-year-old Joshua McLemore.

"Based upon evidence from auto burglaries that accused approximately two weeks ago in the Collinsville community we have these warrants," he said.

McLemore was previously charged for motor vehicle theft in May and was out on bond at the time of the burglaries, Calhoun said.

Anyone with information about McLemore's whereabouts is asked call 911 or contact East Mississippi Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.