LCSD1 girls wrestling teams get own coaches for second sanctioned season

Dec. 6—CHEYENNE — Most of the athletes who took the mat for the Wyoming High School Activities Association's inaugural sanctioned girls wrestling season last winter were completely new to the sport.

They didn't grow up in wrestling rooms as part of club teams. They didn't even have a couple seasons of junior high grappling under their belts. Many were as green as could be, and self-conscious as a result.

"I felt like I needed to do everything right so I wasn't judged (by the boys)," Cheyenne Central senior Trona Bates said. "Practice is a place where you need to make mistakes in order to learn. I was nervous that everyone was watching me last year. So far, it's better this year."

That's because Central's girls wrestlers are currently practicing in the cafeteria at McCormick Junior High. It's a move necessitated by growth in both the Indians' girls and boys programs.

A similar scene is playing out across the capital city at Cheyenne East.

The Thunderbirds' varsity and junior-varsity boys occupy the wrestling room, while their newcomers practice in the cafeteria. The sheer number of boys going out for, and sticking with, wrestling has necessitated that move for the past few seasons. The difference this winter is the girls team — which has tripled in size in the past year — works on a mat on the north end of the commons area.

Separate practice space isn't even the biggest change for girls wrestlers in Laramie County School District 1. They now have their own dedicated coach.

"I'm always going to think we should have had girls wrestling in Wyoming 10 or 15 years ago," said East girls coach Riley Stringer, who grew up in Powell. "But we're taking steps in the right direction by adding separate girls and boys coaches. We're doing the right thing by having the girls practice separately. We're our own entity, and that's great.

"It's encouraged more girls to come out of the sport and give it a try. They're not worried about wrestling in front of the boys and what they might think. They're just having a good time, wrestling hard and learning."

Cheyenne South girls coach Curtis Quigley only had four wrestlers as of late last week, which is why his squad is still in the wrestling room alongside the boys. Being designated as the Lady Bison coach is allowing Quigley to do what he's done to build a softball program at the school.

"I can go out and market our program to the kids more," he said. "I'm trying to get girls interested in it by working the hallways and encouraging them to give it a try. But the best thing we can do is help the girls we have be successful.

"People are going to hear about that success, they're going to see that success, and it's going to build a buzz and excitement that's going to make more girls want to be a part of it."

Central senior Kaiana Garlough has already seen the benefits of having separate practices and dedicated coaches.

"We're getting a lot more one-on-one time with the coaches, so we can learn more, and we can really figure out what we need to do because we're getting more reps," she said. "We're working a lot harder."

Sheridan and Star Valley both had dedicated girls coaches last season. Kelly Walsh and Natrona County in Casper also tabbed head coaches specifically for the girls teams during the offseason. Most of the state's largest schools still list the same head coach for girls and boys on their WHSAA directory pages.

East boys wrestling coach Thad Trujillo calls the addition of separate coaches a critical step in the growth of the sport.

"We're going to see girls wrestling explode in the next few years," Trujillo said. "Adding it last year was a bit of a late decision in our district, and then it was a combined team. We started with something like 10 girls and ended with five. We probably keep most of those girls if they were separate and working at their own pace.

"Most of them were brand new to the sport and were in a little bit of shock. Hopefully, we get to the point where we have about 30 girls and have to hire an assistant coach for the girls team."

While girls are more flexible than boys and have different centers of gravity, coaching them isn't much different than coaching boys, Central girls coach TC Muhlbach said.

"The technique is pretty much the same, in my opinion," said Muhlbach, who spent 12 seasons as an assistant for the South and Central boys. "The things you want to do are the same. They still make the same mistakes as the boys when they're new.

"There are some really minor differences. I've also had to adapt to coaching girls. But, at the end of the day, wrestling is wrestling."

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on X at @jjohnke.