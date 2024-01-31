LCSD1 interviews another candidate for superintendent

Jan. 30—CHEYENNE — Laramie County School District 1 hosted a second candidate for superintendent on Monday night after the position became vacant when Margaret Crespo resigned last year.

Tom Meyer spoke of his ambitions to empower students and teachers, as well as having an open dialogue with the public, if he were selected for the role.

"Developing relationships is the key. Empowering people is the key," Meyer said as he fielded questions from an interview panel. "I think it goes back to listening, visibility and caring. We have to show that we do those things."

The panel consisted of Laramie County Community College President Joe Schaffer, LCSD1 Parent Advisory Board Chairman Brian Bohlmann and LCSD1 Parent Advisory Board vice chair Samantha Van Riper. They asked 12 questions at the public meeting, which was attended by people both in person and virtually.

Meyer has been superintendent of the Bellevue Community School District in Bellevue, Iowa, for 10 years. Before that, he was a high school principal for eight years and has served in other roles in academia. He is a 1997 graduate of the University of Wyoming, where he studied social counseling.

Schaffer opened the interview by asking Meyer about his communication style.

"You have to listen to people; you have to hear what their perspectives are; you have to make yourself visible and be around," Meyer replied.

In Bellevue, he said, his communication strategies include sending out a weekly newsletter, regular updates on the district's website and social media, media exposure — including a column in the local newspaper — and taking time to talk with community members. He said people will sometimes approach him on his mile-long walk to work every morning to talk about the school district.

"Those are great conversations, and conversations we need to have," he said. "Because the conversations you have with people, they share with other people, and I think that's always important to recognize."

He was also asked what his role in the community as superintendent would look like, and how he would work to adapt to students' changing needs.

Meyer said his roles are varied, but one of them is to be a listener.

"Being someone that people can come talk to and express concerns, express ideas, whatever that may be," he said. "That's what I pride myself on, just being visible."

In his school district, they have addressed changing needs by integrating technology in the classrooms, where they have a laptop for every student and tablets for the younger ones. They have also implemented a "real life" class that is required in order for students to graduate after recognizing a need for it in the community. The course includes teaching auto and home repair, independent and family living, and financial literacy.

Schaffer then asked Meyer how he plans to ensure teachers, students, staff and parents feel a sense of belonging within the school and district environments.

"It's just the simple things like just having those conversations so they feel cared for. If we want to retain people in a school district, we have to show that we care," Meyer said. "They have to feel that they matter, and they also have to feel that they're empowered, that they are in control of some things. Students are the same way; they have to feel empowered and that their voice matters. People's voices matter."

Meyer recited a saying he likes, "Do simple better," He said it means focusing on smaller, simpler things can go a long way, rather than spending money or making big changes to solve every issue.

He said in his current district, he empowers teachers by giving them leadership roles, taking them to conferences and addressing their classroom needs. This helps retain staff and creates a more marketable work environment by offering something they may not find in other school districts.

Schaffer next addressed a controversy in LCSD1.

"There recently has been division within our community surrounding sexually explicit materials," Shaffer said. "What is your plan for instilling trust and unity in our district while promoting a partnership between educators and parents?"

Meyer said the answer goes back to listening.

"We all have different ideas and different perspectives, which is good," Meyer said. "Diverse voices are important for all of us to grow. They truly are."

He said being transparent with the community helps keep the school district accountable for their choices. When considering controversial education issues, Meyer said all decisions should be rooted in the district's mission and values, and verify whether the district is best preparing students for the next stage in life.

Schaffer closed the meeting by asking Meyer why he thinks he is the best candidate for the position.

"I've been a special ed director, I've been curriculum director, I've been transportation director, I've been a technology director," Meyer said. "I have a lot of experience in a lot of different things."

He said this experience, paired with his philosophy of focus on listening, visibility and caring make him the right candidate for LCSD1 superintendent.

Last week, the panel interviewed LCSD1 Interim Superintendent Stephen Newton for the job. The final candidate is Michael Hamel, the superintendent of schools for Carbon County School District 1 in Rawlins. Hamel will field the questions from the panel on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Storey Gym boardroom.

Noah Zahn is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's local government/business reporter. He can be reached at 307-633-3128 or nzahn@wyomingnews.com. Follow him on X @NoahZahnn.