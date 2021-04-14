LCSO: 1,000 Xanax pills found during search

Jessica Barnett, The News Courier, Athens, Ala.
·1 min read

Apr. 13—An Athens man remained behind bars Tuesday after a search at a North Hine Street residence uncovered thousands of pills and thousands in cash, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Michelle Williamson, Limestone County director of community relations, said the search was conducted Monday in Athens. Investigators found more than 1,000 Xanax pills inside the residence, along with a pistol and $3,283 in cash, she said.

Nicholas Powell, 23, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Williamson said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

