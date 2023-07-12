LCSO: 14-year-old in stolen car arrested after he fled police, crashed into a vehicle

A 14-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday after allegedly crashing a stolen car into another vehicle on Ocala Road in an incident caught on a cellphone video.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. after Leon County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to engage with the driver of a stolen Kia Sportage in a business parking lot in the 1900 block of West Tennessee Street. The boy threw the car into reverse and sped away, turning north onto Ocala Road, LCSO said in an email.

"When the deputy spotted the vehicle again, the driver of the Kia had already crashed into another vehicle and fled the scene on foot," the Sheriff's Office said. "An LCSO K-9 deputy arrived on the scene within minutes and was able to track the suspect in the nearby woods, where he quickly surrendered."

Crime scene tape outlines the perimeter of a shooting in Tallahassee.

The boy, who is too young to hold a driver's license, was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding with injury or damage, leaving the scene, resisting arrest and having no driver's license.

The video, which was posted to social media, shows the car barreling down the road, its tires screeching just before a loud crash, and the driver running away. "He gone!" a bystander who apparently shot the video says.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 14-year-old boy arrested in Tallahassee after alleged hit-and-run crash