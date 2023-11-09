LCSO: 2 lbs. fentanyl, 20 lbs. meth seized; man arrested

Nov. 9—A traffic stop on Friday led to the arrest of a man was in possession of more than 2 pounds of fentanyl and over 20 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

"This amount of fentanyl alone equals a potentially deadly dose to 500,000 people. While these traffickers are not thought of as terrorists, by definition, their actions should be," Sheriff Brian Estes said in a news release.

During the traffic stop, Arturo Montanez Hernandez, 33, no address given, was found to have a "large amount" of methamphetamine in his vehicle, the releases said.

Two search warrants for Sanford locations were then obtained — one for the 5700 block of McDaniel Drive and one on Travis Drive.

The fentanyl was found during the searches along with large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine as well as the discovery of four firearms the release said.

Investigators found 9,530 grams — or more than 20 pounds — of methamphetamine; 1,010 grams — more than 2 pounds of fentanyl — an opioid so strong that exposure to residue can result in an overdose; and more than 2 ounces of cocaine.

Hernandez was charged with two counts of trafficking methamphetamine from the traffic stop, the release said.

He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking opioid, maintaining a drug dwelling and possessing drug paraphernalia as a result of the search at the Travis Road location.

After the search of the McDaniel Drive site, Hernandez was also charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking opioid, trafficking methamphetamine, and maintaining a drug dwelling.

A magistrate set Hernandez's bail at $500,000 for the traffic stop charges. He was held without bail on the charges resulting from the two searches.

"This operation was a collaborative effort involving the Lee County Sheriff's Office, North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Sanford Police Department, and the Drug Enforcement Administration," the release said.