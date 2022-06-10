LCSO: Active investigation in Lehigh Acres, causing slight detour

Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies investigate a crime scene near the intersection of East 13th Street and Clayton Avenue on Friday, June 10, 2022. No further details were provided.

Lee County deputies are investigating a crime near East Thirteenth Street and Clayton Avenue, in Lehigh Acres.

Deputies said they've been at the scene "all day," but didn't provide additional details, insisting the investigation is still active and ongoing.

East Thirteenth Street remains closed on one end, causing a slight detour for motorists.

The Lee County Sheriff's public information office didn't respond to multiple requests for comment Friday morning.

This is a developing story.

