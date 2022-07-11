LCSO: Alva argument leads to fatal shooting of woman; Lehigh Acres man facing homicide charges

An argument at an Alva home Sunday erupted into a shootout, fatally wounding a woman in a parked car and leading to homicide charges for a Lehigh Acres man.

Kodie Shane Richardson, 25, is facing second-degree felony murder charges, two counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of armed occupied burglary.

A woman sitting in Richardson's car was struck during an exchange of gunfire between him an people in a home on Palm Beach Boulevard.

Information from the Lee County Sheriff's Office said Richardson drove to a home on Palm Beach Boulevard and became embroiled in an argument with several residents.

A Sheriff's Office report said Richardson stole a firearm from inside the home and an exchange of gunshots ensued between the Lehigh Acres man and the home's residents.

A female passenger listed as an innocent party by the Sheriff's Office, sitting in Richardson's car outside the home, was fatally struck by gunfire.

Richardson took the dead woman to a friend's home on Packinghouse Road and the Sheriff's Office was notified. Richardson and others involved at the Palm Beach Boulevard address were taken into custody.

Sheriff's Office detectives booked Richardson Monday morning.

They did not release the name of the victim.

