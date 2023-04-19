LCSO announces more than 30 arrests linked to drug trafficking; drugs, money, guns seized

The Lee County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday more than 30 arrests linked to drug trafficking.

The sheriff's operation, dubbed Operation Deep Clean, began more than a month ago and has so far resulted in more than 30 alleged drug traffickers arrested, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said.

On Wednesday morning, deputies seized weapons and drugs in a house in the 100 block of Richmond Avenue in Lehigh Acres.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno speaks at a press conference on Wednesday, announcing arrests and confiscation of guns and drugs in Operation Deep Clean.

At least five cruisers, as well as members of the sheriff's office's narcotics unit, were present.

A bystander pedaling along Oakside Street stopped on his bicycle and watched as deputies secured the scene. Three residents of the house across the street pulled their cellphones out as they stood in their front porch.

Over the last two months, Marceno said, detectives have used undercover buys to lead to the arrests.

Drugs, money and guns are displayed Wednesday at the Lee County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced the arrests of 32 people, seizure of more than 6 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and meth, and confiscation of 10 firearms and $33,000 in what he called Operation Deep Clean.

Marceno said the sheriff's office's Special Operations Unit executed the search warrant Wednesday as part of the operation.

"Knowing the drug dealer inside had multiple guns ready to go, I authorized the use of explosive breaching to maximize our safety," Marceno said.

A search warrant was executed on a Lehigh Acres home on Wednesday as part of the Lee County Sheriff's Office's Operation Deep Clean, which Sheriff Carmine Marceno said has resulted in the arrest of 32 alleged drug traffickers and confiscation of guns, drugs and money.

The explosive breach is a controlled, specific technique that can blow a door open, Marceno explained.

But no one was in the house.

Inside, Marceno said, they found three high-velocity rifles with drum magazines, capable of holding up to 100 bullets each, as well as two loaded handguns.

Marceno said the sheriff's office had made more than 32 arrests by 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Drugs, money and guns are displayed Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced the arrests and confiscation of guns and drugs in Operation Deep Clean. 3 kg cocaine, 1/2 lbs. heroin,2 lbs. fentanyl, 5lbs. meth, 10 firearms and att least $ 33,000 was taken off the streets.

The sheriff's office seized over 6 kilograms of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and meth.

They also recovered 10 firearms and $33,000, Marceno said.

