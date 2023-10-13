LCSO make arrest in Elkmont theft

Oct. 12—Brandon Dewayne McGee, 40, of Elkmont, has been arrested for an incident that occurred in Elkmont Wednesday, Oct. 11. Limestone County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a possible robbery at a store in the 25000 block of Elkton Road in Elkmont.

Once they arrived, they learned the McGee had fled the scene. During their investigation, it was determined that a robbery had not occurred but that McGee had been shoplifting in the store.

McGee has been charged with Theft 3rd Degree and is currently in the Limestone County Detention Center with a bond of $ 1,500.

Deputies were able to recover all of the stolen property.