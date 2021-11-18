LCSO arrests former Leon Schools substitute teacher, girlfriend in child porn investigation

The Leon County Sheriff's Office arrested a couple in an investigation into child pornography and lewd and lascivious exhibition.

Raymond Rice II was arrested on 67 counts of child porn possession, and one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition, which involves sexual activity "in the presence of a victim who is less than 16 years of age," according to Florida Statutes.

Dawn Paluch, 41, was charged with one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition.

Rice, 39, was a substitute teacher for Leon County Schools in 2020, according to district spokesperson Chris Petley. Petley did not comment on where or what grade levels Rice taught.

The Sheriff's Office released limited information on the arrest and charges Thursday, as it is still under investigation. Court records with more details are expected to be released Friday.

LCSO Arrests Couple on Lewd and Lascivious Acts pic.twitter.com/fkCx3TwJCh — Leon Co Sheriff, Fl (@LeonSheriff) November 18, 2021

The arrests came after the Sheriff's Office got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a nonprofit organization that seeks to stop and prevent child-sexual exploitation and victimization.

After executing a search warrant, investigators found "child pornography on a cell phone belonging to Rice," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a summary of the arrest.

