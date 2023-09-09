LCSO arrests man with air soft gun at Gene Cox Stadium gate

A man was arrested Friday night after trying to bring an air soft gun into Gene Cox Stadium.

The Leon County Sheriff's Office said 37-year-old Justin Montgomery attempted to enter the stadium with a backpack during halftime of the matchup between Godby and Cairo high schools. He was advised by school administrators at the gate that backpacks were not allowed inside the stadium without being searched.

Montgomery reportedly consented to the search "and administrators located what they believed to be a firearm," according to LCSO.

"The deputy arrived and confirmed the weapon was determined to be an airsoft gun, that resembled a law enforcement issued weapon," an LCSO spokesperson wrote in the emailed case update.

Airsoft guns are realistic-looking replica or toy guns that shoot small round plastic BBs using air pressure.

Montgomery was arrested and faces felony charges for "carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds."

At the request of Leon County Schools officials, he is also now banned from all LCS properties.

An airsoft gun was part of the reason law enforcement and school officials ramped up security at athletic events.

In an Aug. 18 game between Rickards and Leon high schools, a string of fights in both the stands and parking lot caused panic inside Gene Cox Stadium. With rumors buzzing of a possible shooter, people fled and officials canceled the game at halftime.

A week after violence and panic at a football game at Gene Cox Stadium, Leon County Sheriff's deputies beefed up security at sporting events (as seen here at Leon High School on Aug. 25.)

LCSO deputies were on the scene throughout, breaking up a large group of students fighting and arresting a student for carrying a potential firearm. The suspected gun was later revealed to be an airsoft gun. As part of sweeping new security protocols, officials ramped up the number of deputies at games and announced the no backpack policy.

"I'm hurt, I'm angry. I have zero tolerance for violence. Parents need to be able to send their children to ball games without fearing there's going to be violent acts," Superintendent Rocky Hanna told the Tallahassee Democrat in an interview after the Aug. 18 chaos.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: LCSO arrests man with air soft gun at Gene Cox Stadium gate