LCSO arrests woman linked to Canal Street drug bust, charges her with distribution, possession

Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested one person linked to a drug bust Wednesday on Canal Street.

Approximately 30 deputies bore bulletproof vests, shields and other personal protective equipment as they conducted the operation.

"This complex, since 2020, has had 45 calls for service for law enforcement on itself," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. "What we have here is months-long of investigations by my family members in narcotics."

Marceno also took a moment to thank the deputies who conducted the arrests.

"When the rest of the world is running away from something chaotic, these are the heroes that run to it and make sure everyone is safe," he said.

The amount of narcotics, weapons or cash seized wasn't made available during Wednesday's press conference.

Marceno did indicate, however, he would provide those numbers to the media as soon as they cleared the house, citing an active investigation.

A member of the Lee County Sheriff's Office reads a warrant to three individuals that were found in a Fort Myers apartment complex at the corner of Grand Ave and Canal Street in Fort Myers during an apparent drug bust on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Lee County Sheriff's Office raided the apartment according to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. At the time of this photo the three individuals were being detained.

He also indicated they could soon make more arrests linked to the operation, although it remains unclear how many people are involved.

"It's not a Lee County problem," Marceno said. "This is a national epidemic. But one thing we can do is we can control our house."

The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed via Facebook the arrest of Shenna Gentry.

A woman is led to a squad car by a member of the Lee County Sheriff's Office at a Fort Myers apartment complex at the corner of Grand Ave and Canal Street in Fort Myers during an apparent drug bust on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. The Lee County Sheriff's Office raided the apartment according to Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. At the time of this photo the three individuals including this woman were being detained.

According to Lee County Jail records, Gentry is charged with probation violation, cocaine distribution and cocaine possession.

She's due in court May 31 for the probation violation, scheduled to return June 6 for the remaining two counts.

Gentry's bond is set at $9,000.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for The News-Press and the Naples Daily News. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Follow him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Woman linked to Fort Myers drug bust arrested; Sheriff says more possible