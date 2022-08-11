LCSO: Athens man charged after shooting, domestic incident

Aug. 10—Ryan Matthew Guenther, 43, of Athens, is being held in the Limestone Detention Center on a $100,000 bond and facing multiple charges stemming from an incident at a home last weekend.

On August 6, 2022, Limestone County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the 24000 Block of Craft Rd. after a reported shooting.

"After Ryan Matthew Guenther arrived home, an argument erupted between Guenther and another male subject at the residence. Guenther presented a pistol and shot the male victim in the leg. Guenther also assaulted his girlfriend and pointed the gun at her," LCSO said.

Prior to LCSO arriving on scene, Guenther allowed the male victim to leave and he was transported to Madison Hospital.

"Guenther then held his girlfriend and 3 children, in a bedroom of the house, where he barricaded the door. Deputies began negotiations and were able to negotiate the release of the children. All children were safe and taken into DHR custody. Later, deputies were able to negotiate the release of his girlfriend, and shortly thereafter, Guenther surrendered peacefully," LCSO said.

Guenther has been charged with the following.

—Assault 2nd Degree

—Kidnapping 2nd Degree

—Domestic Violence Assault 3rd Degree

—Domestic Violence Menacing 3rd Degree