LCSO: Body found in east Leon County, suspicious death investigation underway

The Leon County Sheriff's Office is conducting a suspicious death investigation after a body was discovered in east Leon County, according to a tweet from LCSO.

A passerby discovered the body on April Road, located between Apalachee Parkway and Old St. Augustine Road, around 8 a.m. Thursday.

LCSO said early information indicates that the body is a deceased adult.

No further details were available as of 2:20 p.m. Thursday.

