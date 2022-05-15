LCSO: Brief standoff with suspect with hatchet ends in Tasing, arrest outside of Publix

A man with a hatchet was Tased by officers twice and arrested after a brief standoff outside Publix, a Leon County Sheriff's Office spokesperson reports.

At about 12:35 p.m. Sunday, LCSO deputies and Tallahassee Police officers were dispatched to a business in the 5300 block of Capital Circle Southwest regarding a theft.

"Upon arrival, deputies were told the suspect stole from a vendor and later produced a weapon," the spokesperson wrote in an online update. "When confronted by the vendor, the suspect raised a hatchet toward the vendor and a second person."

A short time later, LCSO deputies spotted a man matching the suspect’s description in the parking lot of Publix at 5032 Capital Circle Southwest.

Video of confrontation, arrest make rounds on Facebook

Dramatic video circulating on social media shows three officers with their firearms drawn, pointing at the suspect crouching on the ground outside the grocery story.

One officer repeats, "We're here to help you."

The man rises and walks away as police order him to stop. He drops an object, but continues to walk away from officers as they pursue him. The man crouches down again and yells "get away" twice.

As he starts to rise, officers close in and fire two Taser shots. The man briefly runs away before going to the ground. Officers then move in and handcuff him.

"LCSO deputies gave the suspect several commands to comply and drop the weapon," the spokesperson wrote. "The suspect eventually dropped the weapon, but would not comply with deputies’ commands to move away from the weapon."

"After a brief struggle, the suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for precautionary measures."

The suspect has been identified as 42-year-old John Rawls. He faces two counts of aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and resisting arrest, according to LCSO.

"More charges could be forthcoming," LCSO notes.

